When Jacob Centner was contacted though LinkedIn in early 2021 about a blockchain startup that could potentially disrupt traditional shipping accounting and payment systems for the trucking industry, he didn’t believe it.

Centner, who had recently earned his master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wyoming, was skeptical of a message sent by Todd Ziegler. A seasoned business founder, Ziegler had an idea involving blockchain from his decade-long experience in transportation management. He thought blockchain and the use of digital tokens could save the shippers and truckers millions of dollars in transaction fees and speed up the payment process.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus