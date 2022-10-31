TruckCoinSwap co-founders Jacob Centner, left, Phil Schlump, middle, and Todd Ziegle, right, announce the launch of their blockchain-based business, on Sept. 23 in Laramie at the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede. Patrick Wolf/Wyoming Business Report
When Jacob Centner was contacted though LinkedIn in early 2021 about a blockchain startup that could potentially disrupt traditional shipping accounting and payment systems for the trucking industry, he didn’t believe it.
Centner, who had recently earned his master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wyoming, was skeptical of a message sent by Todd Ziegler. A seasoned business founder, Ziegler had an idea involving blockchain from his decade-long experience in transportation management. He thought blockchain and the use of digital tokens could save the shippers and truckers millions of dollars in transaction fees and speed up the payment process.
“I was pretty skeptical at first, because all I ever got on LinkedIn was scams,” Centner said of employment inquires. “But then he actually flew out here and took me to lunch, and then I knew, you know this is pretty serious.”
TruckCoinSwap, the company Centner helped co-found with Ziegler and entrepreneur Philip Schlump, a former UW computer science professor, launched at September’s Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon at UW. Ziegler is CEO, Centner is the chief technology officer, and Schlump is the chief operations officer.
Wyoming’s blockchain and digital asset laws, as well as the expertise he found at UW, were main reasons TruckCoinSwap (TCS) was started in Laramie. Ziegler came across Centner’s name when learning about the Wyoming Advanced Blockchain Laboratory at UW. Centner had worked at WABL while a graduate student. Schlump had also worked with WABL while at UW.
From his experience with the trucking industry’s third-party logistics, Ziegler saw a need for expedited and accurate payments for shippers.
“Pay terms for these shippers are horrible, often taking 90-180 days,” Ziegler said. “Despite the scale of these shippers, they still need capacity from the 1 million-plus small trucking companies in the U.S. Though these carriers are small and range in size from one to six trucks, they service close to 90% of the daily ‘spot’ freight – and settle $500 billion per year in commercial paper transactions.”
Annualized, Ziegler said the interest rates range from 20-25% and can eat up 20-70% of a carrier’s net revenue on every load. If a carrier needs “quick pay” option, such as two to three days, they lose even more.
Ziegler said that in 2020, he started reading blockchain white papers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The single best use case for blockchain and digital assets is to make industry transactions more efficient and cost-effective, he recapped.
Ziegler then wrote a white paper on the problem and proposed a blockchain solution.
Not crypto investing
A TCS token can now be purchased on the CrossTower digital asset exchange, Ziegler said. In the U.S., the trucking companies and third-party logistics firms are relying on banks and factoring companies to get paid. The TCS Token solves factoring, he said.
“By the end of the year, TCS will be fully operational, providing a free settlement service to carriers,” he said. TruckCoinSwap offers mobile and web apps with the TCS token to transportation companies, Ziegler said.
Schlump, the lead developer for TruckCoinSwap, emphasized this token is a solution for those concerned about the volatility found in some digital assets and the cryptocurrency market generally.
“These companies need to get to liquidity, so they need to sell,” Schlump said. “Drivers need to fill up the rig and get to their next load. They’re not investing in crypto, so we’ve built the tokenomics model entirely around that need.”
Steve Lupien, director of the UW Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, taught Centner as part of the university’s minor degree program in blockchain. It’s gratifying to see a former student and UW’s commitment to teaching about digital assets lead to a startup, he said.
Lupien, who serves as an unpaid advisor for TruckCoinSwap, said it’s good to know that “the problem of usurious invoice factoring was solved in Laramie, and ‘Made in Wyoming.’”