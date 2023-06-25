Brook Mine 2

A significant deposit of rare earth elements was discovered at Ramaco’s Brook Mine in Sheridan County that could reduce U.S. dependency on China. 

 Ramaco/courtesy
Brook Mine

A large deposit of rare earth elements has been discovered at the Brook Mine in Sheridan County.

Rare earth elements (REEs) terbium and dysprosium and their lighter counterparts neodymium and praseodymium are critical elements in our daily lives.

Even if we could pronounce them, we probably wouldn’t give them much thought. But these REEs are necessary for electric vehicle motors, advanced military technology, medical devices and many of the technologies we utilize daily, and they have the potential to change the economic landscape of Wyoming.

Ramaco's iCAM research center

Ramaco’s iCAM (Carbon Advanced Materials) research center in Sheridan is devoted to the development of carbon technology.
Brook Mine 3

The deposits of rare earth elements at Brook Mine are at reasonably shallow depths that will be easier to extract then conventional deposits. 

