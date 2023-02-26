Wyoming broadband map from FCC website

Map data gathered by the Federal Communications Commission show up to 87% of the state has some level of broadband coverage. The Wyoming Business Council has contracted with LightBox to conduct its own broadband mapping program. 

 wyowo

Wyoming may have from $200 million to $300 million from federal funds to allocate for enhancing broadband access throughout the state when planning is finalized, according to Eliana Zempel, state broadband manager for the Wyoming Business Council.

Zempel updated members of the Wyoming Business Alliance during a January webinar on the status of broadband enhancement efforts in the state.

