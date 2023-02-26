Oyster Ridge

Wyoming’s unique geological profile makes it a central player in the national energy market. The Wyoming Energy Authority is working to balance efforts to harness alternative energy sources like wind, nuclear, rare minerals and hydrogen while continuing to find new markets for coal, oil and natural gas.

 Tracee Davis/Wyoming Business Report

Wyoming’s newly formed energy development effort is going into its third year of operations with a strong footing in the heart of the state’s economy.

The Wyoming Energy Authority represents the merging of two previously existing think tanks aimed at promoting a broad spectrum of energy development and production around the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus