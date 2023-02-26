Wyoming’s newly formed energy development effort is going into its third year of operations with a strong footing in the heart of the state’s economy.
The Wyoming Energy Authority represents the merging of two previously existing think tanks aimed at promoting a broad spectrum of energy development and production around the state.
The WEA originally formed in 2020 via the merging of two existing entities: the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority. Since its inception, the WEA has operated with the goal of promoting the state’s diverse energy resources, which include traditional sources like coal, oil and natural gas, in addition to emerging technology like hydrogen, small modular nuclear, geothermal and rare earth elements.
“The Wyoming Energy Authority advances Wyoming’s energy strategy by driving data, technology and infrastructure investments,” said WEA spokesperson Honora Kerr. “With abundant natural resources and deep energy expertise, Wyoming is leading the way to the next-generation energy economy.”
Kerr added that 90% of Wyoming’s energy-generating products are exported to markets outside the state. In recent years, consumer demand has shifted to focus more toward low-emissions strategies, and the WEA has worked to respond to those evolving market conditions.
“In pursuit of net-zero energy goals, Wyoming is continuing to invest in and deliver reliable and affordable energy to the nation,” Kerr said.
According to the WEA’s 2022 annual report, current initiatives of the organization include the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, a public/private partnership to develop solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and a Direct Air Capture Hub to promote and refine carbon capture technology to either store or convert captured carbon into products.
Outside the scope of traditional fossil fuels, WEA also sponsors research and development surrounding the ability to generate hydrogen from coal, municipal waste, plastics and other biomass. A separate effort spearheaded by Black Hills Energy in Cheyenne is conducting a feasibility study for a hydrogen use demonstration project. The WEA then partnered with Cheyenne LEADS (the Cheyenne-Laramie County corporation for economic development) to make a Hydrogen Roadmap, which outlines a five-year plan to advance the hydrogen economy, identifying desirable roles and strategies for stakeholders.
One of the larger advocacy opportunities of the WEA in the past year was having Executive Director Glen Murrell testify in front of the U.S. Senate Committee for Energy and Natural Resources about the opportunities and challenges for Wyoming in developing clean hydrogen.
The group also awarded funds to a rare-earth processing and separation demonstration project based in Upton, and created a formal partnership with the Idaho National Laboratory to refine the use of nuclear energy generation.
From an informational and reporting standpoint, the WEA has funded research on improving understanding of production on the Mowry Shale, a statewide geothermal energy opportunity study, a guide to permitting wind energy projects in the state and a decarbonization prize offered through the University of Wyoming.
In spring of last year, the WEA hosted its first Next Frontier Energy Summit in partnership with Rocky Mountain Power and the Wyoming Business Council. The event sold out and featured 17 speakers over the course of two days.
With significant momentum established to bolster energy development around the state, the organization is currently going through a change of leadership. Murrell announced his resignation at the beginning of this year, indicating he found another professional opportunity with the Idaho National Laboratory.
“Over the past two and a half years, (Murrell) has done an outstanding job for the Wyoming Energy Authority as a whole, and we wish him the best,” said Paul Ulrich, WEA board chair and vice president of government and regulatory affairs for Jonah Energy. “We knew from the formation of the first chapter the WEA was going to be a challenge. From the governor’s office to the Legislature to the WEA board, he has recognized and met that challenge.”
Ulrich said he recognizes Murrell’s departure as a loss to the state, but feels confident in the energy future of the state and the WEA itself.
“I very much view this as the next chapter in the evolution in the Energy Authority and the industry of Wyoming,” Ulrich said. “I’m looking forward to building upon the existing great work (Murrell) and his team have done and including more focus on the traditional energy industry in terms of new markets for natural gas, oil and coal and taking the next step of value-added for our traditional industries.”
Ulrich said the WEA’s efforts to bring in various forms of energy generation serve as a catalyst to keep the state’s economy strong today and into the future.
“I would say it’s a consolidated effort where we can continue to produce natural gas, oil and coal, and further embrace any and all of the above, including renewables, nuclear and the potential of hydrogen,” Ulrich said.
“Our energy future in Wyoming is very positive,” Ulrich said. “We are all working together on shared goals and priorities from the perspective of the state, the Legislature and the industry. I’m more than confident Wyoming will come together to ensure success.”