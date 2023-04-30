The Wyoming Energy Authority Board of Directors announced recently that Rob Creager is its new executive director.
It also announced changes in board leadership. Wendy Hutchinson is the new chairwoman of the board, while Wanda Burget is vice chairwoman, and Mark Stege will serve as secretary and treasurer.
Creager, a Wyoming native, most recently served as senior policy advisor to Gov. Mark Gordon, strongly emphasizing Wyoming’s economic portfolio and public policy. In that role, he led multiple efforts, including the implementation of multiple pieces of federal legislation, the successful execution of five pandemic-related business relief programs and created Wyoming’s broadband buildout, according to a news release. In addition, Creager presided over several of Wyoming’s state agencies and served as the governor’s liaison to the White House.
“I heartily congratulate Rob on being named executive director of the WEA,” Gordon said in the release. “He is a good hand. While I will miss him in the day-to-day operations of our office, his enthusiasm, political acumen and common-sense leadership will serve Wyoming well.”
Creager will bring an understanding of the energy sector’s critical impact on Wyoming’s jobs and revenues to the role, in addition to strong relationships within Wyoming and on a national level, the release said.
“I am both honored and humbled to be selected by the board of directors as the next executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority,” Creager said in a statement. “It is not lost on me, nor should it be lost on anyone, that oil and mines are ingrained into our great state seal. Energy has been, and always will be, an unparalleled element of Wyoming’s identity. I look forward to promoting our existing forms of energy that have powered this country for decades, while also embracing the new forms that will keep Wyoming as the energy state.”
Beginning his new role on May 22, Creager is replacing Glen Murrell, who left the position in March and is now at the Idaho National Laboratory. Murrell was the inaugural director of the WEA, created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority with the mission to advance Wyoming’s energy strategy by driving data, technology and infrastructure investments.
Hutchinson replaces Paul Ulrich as the chairwoman of the Wyoming Energy Authority board, which consists of 12 members — seven voting members appointed by Gov. Gordon and confirmed by the Senate — and five ex-officio members. As the second chairman of the board, Ulrich oversaw the growth of the agency and its efforts to coordinate with the entire energy spectrum, empowering collaboration, innovation and growth throughout the state of Wyoming and the western region. He also oversaw the search for the new executive director.
Hutchinson, a Campbell County rancher, has over 35 years of experience in industrial site development, environmental management and external affairs. She is the former senior vice president of external affairs for Millennium Bulk Terminals, an operating bulk materials port on the Columbia River in Washington. Before that, she was the regulatory affairs manager for Thunder Basin Coal Company in Wright.
Hutchinson oversaw permitting for several major expansions of the Black Thunder Mine that grew permitted capacity more than fivefold. Under her guidance, 1.9 billion tons of mine coal reserves were tapped while maintaining an exceptional compliance and reclamation record.
“I am honored to serve as chairwoman of the WEA,” said Hutchinson. “I look forward to shaping an exciting agenda with our new executive director that embraces our existing energy industries and those on the frontier.”