Wyoming is positioning itself to be a leader in hydrogen energy, as stakeholders plan to pursue some of the billions of dollars in federal funding set aside for hydrogen hubs around the nation.

In early 2022, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah signed a memorandum of understanding to create the Western-Inter States Hydrogen Hub coalition. WISHH has been coordinating and developing a joint application for a regional clean hydrogen hub allocation for $8 billion in funding set aside in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for four or more regional hydrogen hubs.

Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.

