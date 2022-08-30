Wyoming is positioning itself to be a leader in hydrogen energy, as stakeholders plan to pursue some of the billions of dollars in federal funding set aside for hydrogen hubs around the nation.
In early 2022, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah signed a memorandum of understanding to create the Western-Inter States Hydrogen Hub coalition. WISHH has been coordinating and developing a joint application for a regional clean hydrogen hub allocation for $8 billion in funding set aside in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for four or more regional hydrogen hubs.
“Really, what we’re seeking to do is to be leaders. Hydrogen, while it has been around for a long time, has really filled niche purposes before,” said Anja Bendel of the Wyoming Energy Authority and program director for WISHH. “Now, there is a big push for it to become a much more prominent energy source. We’re moving Wyoming as strategically as we can to be leaders in the field.”
Michael Pearlman, communications director for the Wyoming Governor’s Office, said Gov. Mark Gordon has been “very clear that Wyoming is – and will remain – an ‘all of the above’ energy state.” What that means is the state will pursue an energy future in emerging fields, while also relying on traditional sources like fossil fuels.
Wyoming has great potential for producing hydrogen, both from fossil fuels and from wind and solar projects, Pearlman said. “The current four states in the coalition represent unique political, feedstock transportation and CO2 capture opportunities that can benefit each state and future energy consumers.”
The use of fossil fuels, coupled with the carbon dioxide capture technology, will benefit Wyoming’s traditional bedrock energy industry and help create a new source of energy, Pearlman said, and nuclear may also play a role as Wyoming expands its energy portfolio.
On average, Wyoming exports about 80% of the energy produced in the state, and is the largest net exporter of energy of any state in the U.S.
Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are uniquely situated to serve as a hydrogen hub, according to WISHH. It cited the states’ “thriving hydrogen economies given the presence of high-quality wind, solar, biomass and other energy resources; a sophisticated oil and natural gas industry; a robust energy-transportation infrastructure; and an established carbon management infrastructure with both favorable underlying geologies and regulatory structures.”
RFP
Bendel said hydrogen is a key part of the state’s strategy, because as consumers are increasingly demanding low-carbon fuels, and as the market is changing, hydrogen may fill the gap.
WISHH has issued a request for proposals for a prime contractor to assist efforts across the four-state region to submit a proposal to the Department of Energy for funding for a regional hydrogen hub project. The RFP was slated to have closed on Aug. 16.
Eugene Holubnyak, with the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, has been charged with managing the school’s efforts to identify and quantify the relative competitive advantages of Wyoming in an emerging low-carbon hydrogen economy.
There are challenges, as with any industry. Holubnyak said he sees hydrogen energy as a great opportunity for Wyoming.
“We can solve this conundrum that the world needs more energy, there is no question about that. The United States will need more energy,” he said.
In practice, the UW School of Energy Resources helps to commercialize different technologies, working closely with DOE and industry.
“We make new up-and-coming technology,” Holubnyak said. “We facilitate growth, and try to make it happen in new areas of production.”
According to Holubnyak, hydrogen energy, while a power source that will come online in the future, is about 10 years behind in research and development, as compared to carbon capture technology.
“The technology is getting closer and closer to being commercialized, and right now, we’re standing on that same sort of ground where carbon capture storage and utilization stood maybe 10 years ago,” he said.
Hydrogen’s turn
Now, it’s hydrogen’s turn in the R&D spotlight.
“Any new area requires substantial effort, like infrastructure buildout and all of those things,” Holubnyak said. “Those things are not cheap or easy, and a mindset change or acceptance is needed. It happened to CCS, and it happened to renewables, and now it is hydrogen’s turn, so to speak.” CCS stands for carbon capture and sequestration.
In Wyoming, specifically, Holubnyak said there is potential within the coal industry to develop hydrogen power, with exploration into making coal more sustainable and cleaner.
“This could help coal to stay longer, because there are technologies to make hydrogen from coal, as well as natural gas,” he said.
Potential
Hydrogen energy, Holubnyak continued, has the potential to affect many industries.
“What excites me the most about hydrogen is how flexible it is, and how many applications it has,” he said.
This includes meeting a demand for ammonium, mostly used in fertilizers, by equalizing ammonium and hydrogen.
A future could include hydrogen-powered cars. Perhaps most exciting, the UW expert said, is hydrogen’s potential for energy storage.
“One of the reasons that renewables are not growing as much as they could is the bottleneck in that they cannot store electricity,” Holubnyak said. “The peak demands are not always meeting generation, but you can match those if you use large-scale storage. Hydrogen can solve this problem on a very large scale, where you can do seasonal storage anywhere from days to weeks and months.”
There are at least 14 companies in Wyoming looking into hydrogen energy, some pursuing green energy development, and others involving nuclear. Private and federal funding and partnerships are in place.
A few challenges remain, Holubnyak said. He said more research on storage, and also how to regulate hydrogen safely while also allowing for its development, is necessary. There are transportation and infrastructure challenges to solve, as well as local and state policy to work out.
“When we produce hydrogen, who benefits? We need to make sure that the state actually does benefit from this production,” he said. “Through oil and gas, we funded school for years, and the mechanism for that evolved for decades and decades. We understand how to do that. But we are standing here with hydrogen, a new thing, and we don’t have a clear mechanism for the state to tax it. We are looking into this, as well, because it is important.”
Pearlman said that while the federal funding opportunity in hydrogen is one important aspect of its development, the real partners are the companies willing to invest in Wyoming.
“The Wyoming Legislature has provided over $80 million as potential matches to private and federal funding opportunities for energy development in Wyoming,” Pearlman, Gov. Gordon’s spokesman, noted.