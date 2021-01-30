Lisa Shrefler had been thinking about buying a handgun for the past several years. This fall, she finally acted on the impulse.
On top of wanting to learn how to shoot, the 62-year-old Gillette woman said she felt a growing concern for her safety, given the civil unrest and volatile political climate in the wake of rioting and the contested presidential election.
“I wanted to be able to protect myself,” she said, “in the off-chance that the country takes a major turn.”
This past November, her boyfriend, Mike, bought her a Ruger Mark IV from T & T Guns and Ammo, east of Gillette in Campbell County. Since then, he’s been teaching her how to shoot on weekends, which Shrefler said she finds empowering.
Shrefler is one of 81,648 Wyoming residents this year to apply for a background check through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), many of whom might be first-time buyers. Though the background checks don’t provide that detail of information, they are nonetheless considered a key industry metric for predicting firearm sales. This figure is up significantly compared to 61,291 background checks in 2019 and 60,150 in 2018, according to the same data.
Nationally, 17.2 million background checks were completed in 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), as firearm sales reach record highs both in Wyoming and across the country. A NSSF online survey of firearm retailers found that 87% experienced an increase in sales during the first half of 2020, compared to the same time last year, with 92% also reporting an increase in ammunition sales.
According to a 2020 economic impact report from NSSF released this month, these sales have a direct impact on jobs for both manufacturers and suppliers.
In Wyoming, firearm and ammunition sales accounted for 682 jobs with an output of $90.5 million in wages and an additional 213 jobs for suppliers, for a combined total of more than $41.4 million.
A study by the Brookings Institute has similarly estimated a recordbreaking year for gun sales, with more than 3 million firearms sold between March and June this year, compared to the year prior. Sales have anecdotally been attributed to a triad of reasons, including unknowns surrounding the pandemic, social unrest and rioting this summer, as well as perceived gun restrictions implemented by an incoming Democratic administration, which historically triggers an onslaught of sales in any election year.
Even in gun-friendly Wyoming, a state with some of the least prohibitive gun laws and restrictions, many firearm retailers and manufacturers are experiencing record sales, above and beyond what they’ve seen in past years.
Kelly Townsend of T & T Guns and Ammo has been blown away by this year’s sales. He’s been working in the 70-year-plus, family owned business for most of his adult life. Townsend estimated that sales are about three times higher than any year in the past, and right now, they are operating at about 25% of their normal inventory. Shortages span from all brands of handguns, rifle stocks, scopes and optics down to ammunition. The only product seemingly not impacted by slowdowns across all points of the supply chain have been holsters and slings.
Townsend hasn’t seen an onslaught of first-time buyers, but rather gun owners who are trading up or adding to their collections in light of the myriad of unknowns.
“Once you start with rioting, people started buying out of fear,” he said. The closures of manufacturing plants and raw material producers due to COVID-19 slowed down the supply chain, both domestically and abroad, he said. Meanwhile, gun sales continued to escalate, further straining the market. As such, many of his suppliers have estimated wait times of four months or more, even if they procure the product.
And though sales are good, he noted, it’s hard to celebrate given the difficulties of replacing inventory.
“It’s good to sell that much, he said, “though it becomes a problem in the long-term if you can’t restock inventory and service your customers.”
One of their bestselling long guns, Weatherby, is likewise running anywhere from three to six months behind on backorders, with sales coming in from all its distribution channels.
After relocating their firearm manufacturing operation from California to Wyoming in 2019, they have since seen a 60% increase in sales in 2020 – exceeding their own 25% growth target, according to Brenda Weatherby, director of people and culture, and wife of CEO Adam Weatherby, grandson of founder Roy, who started the family run company more than 75 years ago.
Initially, they brought 12 employees with them from California while adding around 80 new positions in their 75,000-square-foot facility in Sheridan.
The timing of the Weatherbys’ move to the Cowboy State was fortuitous, Brenda said, noting that the company might not have fared as well in their home state of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom granted power to individual mayors to determine whether firearm manufacturers should be deemed essential under prevailing federal guidelines. In Wyoming, it wasn’t up for debate, so the company has been operational since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
Initially, April loomed large as they were forced to close their showroom and do their best to manufacture firearms and fill orders while social distancing and implementing other public health measures to keep workers healthy.
After reopening the showroom in June, the company has experienced a steady uptick in sales through the end of the year, Brenda said, with their products pretty much selling across the board.
“There was a slowdown in March when people weren’t really sure what was going to happen,” she said, “but in April, the surge really began.”
Apart from the increase in new buyers, the company also upgraded its line of Vanguard rifles after relaunching its line of Mark V products in the fall of 2019 while simultaneously repricing ammunition.
“Altogether, that effort paid off,” Brenda said.
Due to their company’s diligence in following public health guidelines and protocols, as well as Brenda’s sending home any employee “with even a sniffle,” the company was not impacted by an onslaught of employee absences due to the virus. Like other manufacturers, their limitations in fulfilling orders were on the supply side, as they waited for specialized materials and supplies.
In the northwest corner of the state, Cody-based Gunwerks also experienced an increase in new orders, though not to the extent of Weatherby or other gun manufacturers.
Gunwerks Chief Revenue Officer Garrett Wall said sales were up more than 30% this past year, which was impacted by the company’s move in late July into its new 5-acre facility, part of a $6 million grant and loan package awarded to the city of Cody by the Wyoming Business Council.
Formally, the company’s various departments operated in several different buildings in both Cody and Burlington, where the company was founded in 2007. Having all of their operations and roughly 50 employees under one roof, Wall said, has been pivotal to their overall production, despite limitations on the supply end as a result of the pandemic.
He attributed their increase in sales to a different type of buyer – one with excessive cash and time on their hands – in the wake of stimulus checks and CARES funding that benefited many Wyoming individuals and businesses. Unlike manufacturers selling $300 to $500 handguns or rifles, Wall said, Gunwerks caters to the serious big game hunter or outdoorsman looking to spend between $11,000 to $12,000 on a precision firearm system.
Given their price point, he doubts they saw too many first-time buyers.
“Our customers are CEOs and high-end buyers,” he said. “They’re looking for precision shooting systems with high-end optics and ballistic corrections who are serious about what they’re doing.”
On top of offering customized shooting systems, the company also provides training courses. Given the intricacies and made-to-fit systems, lags in the supply chain present even more of a production challenge, given all the moving pieces for systems wholly reliant on individual parts.
“It becomes very tricky,” he said. “If we’re missing one $250 shipping case or another item, then we can’t fulfill that order.”
For this reason, lags in ammunition, materials and other various components limit their ability to make sales. Right now, Wall estimates that they have a three- to five-month lead time in fulfilling current orders.
“Ammunition is our biggest concern – powder, primer and casing,” he said.
Alone, these products are cheap, but currently are nonetheless limited to a few suppliers, mainly out of Australia, where shutdowns and lag times in shipping have severely strained production amid increased demand.
His fear is panic buyers who will gobble up existing supplies, much like consumers hoarding toilet paper.
For this reason, the company is looking long-term at ways to vertically integrate and potentially begin producing all the necessary components to build their firearm systems. That’s one of the takeaways, he said, noting that these shortages on the supply end – not illness among their staff – has been the greatest detriment in filling orders, which he doesn’t see straightening out anytime soon.
“COVID is not gone,” Wall said with a sigh, “and it’s still showing its ugly self until the vaccine starts rocking and rolling.”
In the meantime, they are holding off on launching any of their new products.
Freedom Arms in Freedom might be one of the few firearm manufacturers that hasn’t been wholly impacted as a result of the surge in gun sales or fallouts from the pandemic. Much like Gunwerks, Freedom Arms manufactures high-end, specialty products that don’t cater to the first-time buyer, according to President Bob Baker.
“Sales this year are on par with other years,” he said. “Our business is up and down some. We’re specialized, so we don’t try to grow a lot.”
They do no advertising, Baker said, and the majority of their sales are by word of mouth.
The company, which was founded in 1978, employees 15 people. A couple of the employees caught the virus in late October, Baker said, but it didn’t have any impact on their production.
Likewise, they aren’t impacted by a shortage of materials and have a few guns in stock with orders out about two-to-three months.
“It’s pretty much business as usual,” he said, “and that’s working for us.”