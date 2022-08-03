Just a few short years ago, Wyoming Legacy Meats in Cody became the first U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat processor in the state in more than 40 years.

Today, there are a dozen USDA-inspected meat processors in Wyoming, from Hawk Springs to Hudson and from Sheridan to Laramie. State inspected slaughter facilities number half a dozen, and there are also a handful of operational state-inspected processing-only facilities in Wyoming.

Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga. She writes for several publications in Wyoming, including newspapers in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Sheridan, as well as the Wyoming Business Report. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.

