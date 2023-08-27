Following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming hospitals are dealing with a new reality involving lower patient volume, reduced demand for surgeries, inflation, supply chain disruptions and a shortage of health care workers.
“I would say we that we have a few hospitals that are doing OK,” said Eric Boley, Wyoming Hospital Association president. “But overall, the hospitals are in some of the toughest financial shape they've been in my 30 years in the state. The pandemic really created some hardships that they haven't recovered from.”
Boley said much of the federal funding Wyoming hospitals received for health care was for specific purposes, such as medical supplies and equipment, hiring and retaining staff and vaccine programs.
“Even with the help of the governor's office with some of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, it was a Band-Aid,” Boley said. “(Federal funding) was super, super important. But it didn't even come close to covering the losses that hospitals experienced.”
During the pandemic, Boley said hospitals saw a reduction in patient visits and cancellations of surgeries and other procedures.
“To be honest, things just really haven't recovered,” Boley said. “People aren't seeking health care like they did before the pandemic. I've got some facilities I'm worried about that may or may not survive, that are in some of the worst financial shape I've ever seen.”
Boley said the state’s bigger hospitals are doing OK.
“The profit margins, if they exist, are pretty, pretty small,” he said. “But our small critical-access hospitals, many of them are really, really struggling. Those are the ones that I'm concerned about in our rural communities.”
It’s a combination of problems, Boley said.
“Staffing is a big issue,” he said. “Inflation and the supply chain are really difficult right now, and we're paying more for just about everything. We haven't seen any increases in (Medicare and Medicaid) reimbursement. Luckily, we haven't seen any major cuts, either. We've seen decreases in tax revenue in many of the areas (with hospitals) that are supported with mill levies.”
Staffing problems include the cost of bringing travel staff into hospitals during the pandemic that can cost up to six times the rates hospitals normally pay for staff, he said. That depleted the savings of many hospitals.
Doug McMillan, CEO of Cody Regional Health, said the system, which operates clinics and centers throughout the Big Horn Basin, including the West Park Hospital in Cody, is financially firm. Patient volume is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Inflation and supply chain issues have increased costs, he said, but Cody Regional Health has been able to avoid rate hikes so far.
The biggest post-pandemic challenge involves employee recruitment and retention, McMillan said. Cody Regional Health operates a cancer clinic, a cardiology clinic, a hospice house, a long-term care center, two orthopedic centers, wellness and rehab facilities and the main hospital. A variety of health care professionals and skillsets are needed to serve the Big Horn Basin communities.
Many positions throughout the system rely on travel staff, he said. Some travel staff have left health care positions in Wyoming to take advantage of higher wages.
“They're coming from all over, out of state and in-state,” McMillan said. “From the East Coast and from the West Coast, they’re coming to Wyoming to provide services. We have to assess if it makes sense to provide those services. If it does, it’s going to be at a higher cost to us.”
Hospitals that have nursing homes attached, like Cody Regional Health, are also suffering from the same problems, said Boley.
“Many of our hospitals have nursing homes attached, and nursing homes are really struggling and are requiring subsidization from hospitals to stay afloat,” he said.
Boley said hospitals are seeking solutions to the challenges they face.
“There's a lot going on recruitment-wise to try to replace those (staff) travelers and to bring in additional staff,” he said. “We’re seeing services being cut. We had two of our critical-access hospitals stop doing surgeries and stopped doing labor and delivery. There's not a lot of money to be made in delivering babies in our state.”
Boley said efforts are being made to get into high schools and talk to students about careers in health care.
“We're finding pathways forward for them to get started early,” he said.
Those pathways include working with the community colleges to have health care career preparation classes in high schools; a program at Casper College to speed up certified nurse assistant certification; and enhancing licensed practical nurse programs in community colleges.
Boley said the state is seeing some success in efforts to provide more educational opportunities for those seeking careers in health care, “but it's going to take a while to see results, especially as we compete against every other industry to try and increase our workforce.”
As hospitals take critical looks at all of their service lines, those that were sustained, but not making money may be dropped.
“So, they're making cuts where they have to,” Boley said. “They're trying to get lean and as efficient as they can. It's like any other business. They're making really, really tough business decisions to try to make things better.”
Wyoming isn’t the only state facing these problems, he said.
“We're competing for the same workforce with hospitals all across the country, especially in the western states,” Boley said. “The rural areas are really facing the same hardships that Wyoming is.”
Boley serves on the governor's health care task force, which will make recommendations for consideration by the 2024 Wyoming Legislature. The task force includes health care professionals, insurers, businesses, educators, legislators and others.
“We've been having some really honest conversations and talking about the challenges,” he said.
The task force is examining innovative ways to increase the workforce, ways to get patients into care quicker and ways to generate more prompt payments from insurance companies, he said.
“We did some great work during the (2023) legislative session and extended the postpartum coverage for mothers from two months to 12 months,” Boley said. “And we think that that'll help us with healthier moms, which brings healthier babies.”
Boley said Wyoming hospitals are tracking the status of the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program that allows qualifying hospitals and clinics that treat low-income and uninsured patients to buy outpatient prescription drugs at a discount of 25% to 50%. The program is intended to help safety-net health care providers stretch their financial resources to reach more financially vulnerable patients and deliver comprehensive services.
“The 340B program has been under attack by the big pharma companies, and that's money that's reinvested to provide services in the communities,” he said.
Communities have a relationship with hospitals that go beyond health care; they are often essential to local economies as one of the top employers, if not the top.
“Hospitals are vital to economic development,” Boley said. “Businesses don't want to locate in a community that doesn't have a real robust and healthy hospital and health care.”
An economic impact study released in January by the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis examined the effect of health care in communities, Boley said.
He said the study was conducted for the WHA and showed how many times health care monies circulate through communities and how many jobs are created.
Study results concluded:
- There are 68 hospitals and nursing homes with a total employee compensation of just over $1 billion annually.
- The direct value added (i.e., GDP) to Wyoming’s economy is approximately $2.56 billion annually.
- Hospitals and nursing homes support more than 32,000 jobs, when considering direct, indirect, and induced effects.
- Hospitals and nursing homes create more than $79 million in state tax revenue, and more than $520 million in county, state and federal taxes combined.
“Wyoming needs people to come into those communities, and they need our hospitals,” Boley said.
He pointed to plans by TerraPower to build a Natrium nuclear power plant in Kemmerer.
“I can't imagine TerraPower wanting to go in there if there's not a really good hospital to care for the 1,000-plus workers that are going to come in as they start that project,” Boley said. “So that's just one example of many (economic development projects) across our state.”
