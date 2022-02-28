When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, it may have a calming effect on inflation – and the housing market. One side effect is that it could also make life difficult for retirees.
“Broadly speaking, they are trying to slow down inflation,” said Rob Godby, the interim dean for the University of Wyoming's College of Business. He spoke after the Fed signaled in late January that it would begin a series of interest rate hikes in March.
Prices in Wyoming have been going up, mirroring nationwide trends. According to Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division, statewide inflation on all items was 7.7% when looking at the change measured from the second quarter of 2021 as compared with the year prior. Transportation costs increased the most, at 23.3%, but all categories saw an increase. Housing costs went up 5.5%, medical costs increased 3.6%, and food costs grew 1.9%.
Amy Bittner, a principal economist with the Economic Analysis Division, explained that “inflation goes up because prices are going up, and inflation will go down when you see prices not changing as dramatically or staying the same." There are two questions, she said: "How does inflation stop, or not constantly go up, but then there is also, how do people keep up with inflation?”
Rate hikes from the Fed would likely make it more expensive, over time, to borrow for a home, car or business. The intent is to temper economic growth and cool off inflation, which is at a 40-year high nationwide, impacting Americans’ wage gains and household budgets.
For those who struggled to survive the economic upheaval during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation on goods like food and transportation can be debilitating. While federal support payments were aimed at people in need, because of a quick rollout, they did not always reach the intended people. Godby said that government assistance during the pandemic has created a two-track economy.
“There are people who, coming out of COVID, are actually better off with all the support programs and the fact that they couldn’t spend money,” he said. “Their savings are at levels they never had before. It truly is a two-track world because there are other people that are exactly the opposite.”
Support payments were designed for those in need, but they were rolled out quickly and not necessarily efficiently, Godby said. “A lot of money went out, understanding that it went to people that might not need it.”
That pumped up some individuals' wealth, creating one group that benefited and one that continued to suffer.
“That is the trade off: Roll out the aid as quickly as possible to minimize the cost of what the pandemic was going to do to the economy, or slow it down and have the potential effect of not getting the aid to people who did need it as quickly as they needed it, who were (feeling the impacts) of child poverty and homelessness and a lack of money for food,” Godby said.
According to Bittner, the last time Wyoming’s inflation was as high as it was in the beginning of 2021 was back in 2008. To produce its cost of living estimates, the Economic Analysis Division collects its own Wyoming-specific data.
“We collect the data in Wyoming. I have always felt like our cost of living index is a Wyoming-version of the (Consumer Price Index). We are collecting data in Wyoming, whereas I don’t think the U.S. CPI collects any information in Wyoming,” Bittner said.
Many people define the cost of living as how much money they must make to live in any given area. While the state’s index doesn’t measure that, people often call her office to ask what type of wage they need to live in various Wyoming counties.
“Costs were going up in the U.S., and Wyoming was following that trend. I think Wyoming’s consumers can see that, when they went to the store, prices were higher,” Bittner said.
Pandemic inflation is different than inflation Wyomingites experienced in the past, Bittner said. In times of economic expansion, prices may go up because the economy is booming.
“This inflation is different. It is pandemic inflation,” she said. “When we would see rates of inflation in the past in Wyoming, it was when we saw a huge economic expansion and our economy was booming and doing really well. This is different.”
Even in 2019, the housing market had not fully recovered from the crash of 2008. Then COVID-19 exacerbated persistent issues. There was a housing shortage in 2019, what Godby called “a hangover from the housing crisis over a decade ago.” The Fed also had set interest rates at such a low that almost anyone could purchase a house for a decade.
“There are three fundamental reasons for the inflation in housing prices,” he said. “There was a shortage of houses before COVID. House prices were going up really fast before COVID. Then, interest rates have been artificially low for about a decade. In part, that was intentional to try to get the market back from where it was a decade ago. And then we have COVID, and it has just exacerbated the shortage because you can’t build anything, no labor and issues in the supply chain.”
But while an interest rate hike by the Fed could have a cooling effect on inflation and housing prices, it could adversely affect retirees who depend on stock market investments and Social Security payments to survive. The federal government has announced a cost of living adjustment of 5.9% in 2022 for around 70 million Americans who depend on Social Security, but many retirees also use their investment earnings.
For the past decade, people have gotten used to high single-digit and double-digit percentage rates of return, because the stock market has been bolstered by, effectively, free money.
“The only place you could make a return was not on interest bearing assets, but on risky assets like buying stocks,” Godby said. “The money flowed into things like the stock market and cryptocurrencies, which are speculative things with much higher returns, because there was no money to be made in interest-bearing assets.”
Stock market returns often go down when interest rates go up, so the impact on retirees will be a reduction in returns – falling from growth that many have come to expect as normal.
“The good news is, for those people who are collecting Social Security, it is indexed to inflation,” Godby said.