Natrium reactor depicted

This artist’s rendering shows the Natrium reactor and integrated energy system being developed by Bill Gates’ company TerraPower. Courtesy of TerraPower

The advanced nuclear reactor proposed for southwestern Wyoming will likely be delayed at least two years, its developer announced earlier this month.

With Russia, the only commercial source of the more highly enriched fuel the plant requires, no longer an option, TerraPower will have to wait for the U.S. supply chain to catch up.

