Kyle True

Kyle True of Casper is CFO of Diamond Coin, a company that invested in Bitcoin mining in 2021 by going “off-grid” and using flare gas resulting from oil drilling to power powerful computer miners.

 Courtesy

In the midst of policy debates over the role Bitcoin mining plays in electrical power production and the resulting environmental impact, a Wyoming entrepreneur is among those developing power alternatives by cutting the cord to the energy grid.

