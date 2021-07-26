Wyoming has been chosen as a site for a new type of nuclear power plant that promises to provide cleaner energy, usher in jobs, and provide a transition out of dependence on the declining fossil fuel industry.
While many are hailing the state’s partnership with TerraPower, PacifiCorp and the U.S. Department of Energy as a long-awaited economic rescue, others are hesitant to fully celebrate the venture due to lack of impartial oversight on a reactor design that has not been implemented in a real-world scenario.
Early last month, Gov. Mark Gordon announced plans to have the state act as host to the newly designed Natrium reactor. The initial unit would be comparatively small, but offers the possibility of adding additional units as circumstances allow. The energy generated can be immediately delegated or stored for future use.
Potential sites being considered for the new reactor are all existing coal-fired plants that are scheduled to be decommissioned. The four locations are the Jim Bridger plant near Rock Springs, Naughton by Kemmerer, Dave Johnston by Glenrock, and Wyodak near Gillette. Ultimate site selection will be dependent on existing infrastructure, regional electricity demands and economic variables within the nearby communities. The final location selection is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is a chairman and co-founder of TerraPower, which is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Gates provided a recorded statement that was presented with Gordon’s announcement. He said the reactor design is the result of a 15-year project to address the issues of global energy shortages and climate change. Nuclear power came out on top in terms of potential to create carbon-free energy.
“Nuclear power, like every other technology, needs to innovate and adapt,” Gates said in the statement. “It needs to become less expensive. It needs to prove an even stronger safety case. Natrium is designed to make a dramatic change in performance, safety and cost. We think Natrium will be a game changer for the energy industry.”
Tom Martin is a professor at the University of Wyoming and holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering. His in-depth understanding of the science being harnessed for the new reactor has left him with concerns regarding the gaps in information being given to the public.
“This is an untested reactor design that hasn’t been reviewed by any type of impartial third party,” Martin said, adding that specifics of how the reactor will work are proprietary trade secrets, and, thus, are not subjected to scrutiny or review outside of the originating designers at TerraPower.
“I really feel like someone – TerraPower or the state – should invest in a consultant that could work under the provisions of keeping the design confidential, but provide a comprehensive review for safety.”
Without being privy to design details and specifics, Martin said it’s impossible to responsibly weigh the potential risks and benefits.
TerraPower said in a statement they are working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which is responsible for reviewing the construction and operation of the new design and issuing a license for each.
“TerraPower and its technology development partner have considerable experience designing and developing advanced reactors,” the statement said. “The Natrium system combines molten salt energy storage with the best of TerraPower’s Traveling Wave Reactor and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy’s PRISM technologies, along with additional innovations and improvements. The team has dramatically improved plant performance and economics, resulting in a sodium fast reactor and competes economically in the U.S. and other countries.
“The Natrium Reactor’s advanced design uses natural forces, like gravity and hot air rising, to cool the reactor if an unexpected shutdown occurs. The Natrium reactor uses sodium (instead of water) as its coolant, and operates at atmospheric pressure more than 350 degrees C below the boiling point of sodium. This give the operator plenty of time to respond to an unusual event.”
But Martin is not reassured the design will act as expected in a real-world scenario.
“It’s one thing to simulate things like heat flow on a computer. It is another to actually test it in practice,” Martin countered. “It is encouraging they are working with the NRC, but I would still encourage the state to have a third party of independent experts review all claims.
“Another big question I have is, why are they putting their new design here, in Wyoming?” Martin asked. “Is it because we have such a low population and if there were some kind of incident, it would affect fewer people? Why aren’t they doing this in California or Texas – places where they have rolling blackouts?”
Martin said a major concern relates to the potential of a fire that can occur when heated sodium comes into contact with air, potentially after years of operation, when the original plant infrastructure becomes vulnerable to wear and tear or corrosion.
“The fallout would be chemically caustic, in addition to highly radioactive, thus potentially causing other systems it came into contact with to fail. They really need a sealed containment system where things like halon fire extinguishing systems can be used,” Martin said. “I think it has potential, but they need to take the prospect of a sodium fire more seriously, as even the best-designed systems will degrade with time.”
Powder River Basin Resource Council Chair Marica Weskott said the announcement appears to be premature, as the NRC has not yet issued a license for the design. She additionally cited costs, water usage and safe storage of waste as other significant concerns.
The growing difficulty of the state’s economic situation makes it vulnerable to taking risks it might not otherwise accept.
TerraPower’s research was seeded by an $80 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The department has committed additional funding to build the plant, which is estimated to take seven years and cost $1 billion. Details of any kind of long-term contract that would provide benefits to the state have not yet been negotiated beyond the implication of a few hundred jobs.
“Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of this latest claim of a ‘silver bullet’ to save Wyoming’s economy is that it once again diverts attention away from our very real crisis in revenue, jobs and community survival,” Weskott said. “Wyoming’s elected leaders have still not come forward with a real plan to address lost jobs, declining revenues and the dissolution of coal communities.”
There’s no question that Wyoming has to do something to establish economic vitality for the next generations. State leadership is seeking unique and innovative opportunities, but these experts and others say those hopes for an economic lifeline must be balanced with an honest examination of potential risks for the environment and the people in the state.