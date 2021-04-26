Scams ... There seems to be no end of them, whether it’s someone knocking on your front door, emailing you or calling you on your cellphone.
Wyoming, unfortunately, has its share of victims who fall prey to misplaced trust or momentary panic.
Some examples reported to authorities, CyberWyoming, and the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado and Wyoming include:
A man offers to install a furnace and air conditioner for a Cheyenne couple for $2,000. He never shows up to do the work.
A Gillette resident sees a Facebook advertisement by the Original Muck Boot Company for a great deal on boots – except the ad is by an imposter company. A scarf was sent instead of the $134 boots that were purchased.
A Boulder and a Sheridan company reported an email with the subject line of “Payment ID: INV016174 16/02” spoofed as the recipient’s own company, but really from no_reply@digitalrenter.com, claiming that a secured document (the invoice) has been shared with them via SharePoint.
Wyoming had more than 900 victims report incidents to the FBI in 2020, totaling more than $5 million in losses, as noted in the FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report, available at https://tinyurl.com/2crcszew. The number of Wyoming victims was nearly double the 550 reported in 2019, although losses were about $3 million less.
The pandemic helped cybercriminals due to the number of workers who relocated to home to operate remotely, due to disruptions in company IT security protections, anxiety over the spread of COVID-19 and flaws in the issuance of stimulus checks.
“In 2020, while the American public was focused on protecting our families from a global pandemic and helping others in need, cybercriminals took advantage of an opportunity to profit from our dependence on technology to go on an internet crime spree,” said Paul Abbate, FBI deputy director, in releasing the report. “These criminals used phishing, spoofing, extortion and various types of internet-enabled fraud to target the most vulnerable in our society – medical workers searching for personal protective equipment, families looking for information about stimulus checks to help pay bills and many others.”
The FBI stated losses from fraud totaled $4.1 billion nationally last year, accrued from a record 791,790 complaints, a 69% increase in total complaints from 2019.
Many reported scams are conducted by phone or online due the number of individuals that can be contacted by criminals using robocalls and mass emails, the ease of creating deceptive websites and online ads, and pop-up fraudulent companies. The number of ransomware incidents also continues to rise, with 2,474 incidents reported nationally in 2020.
The top three category losses in 2020 for Wyoming residents were Business Email Compromise (BEC)/Email Account Compromise (EAC), $1.25 million; real estate/rental, $1.23 million; and corporate data breach, $958,000.
People should learn to verify that a person on the phone, the company contacting them in an email and the person offering a great deal at the doorstep are legitimate before handing over cash or personal information, said Shelley Polansky, president/CEO of BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.
“There’s an old saying, “If it is too good to be true, then it probably isn’t,” Polanksy said.
She added the other thing people should do is report scams, even if the fraud effort is disregarded.
“Every year, we publish what’s called our BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report,” Polansky said. “The data from that actually comes from an online tool that we have on our website called Scam Tracker, where individuals can report scams that they’ve encountered, or they can see what scams are being reported from others in their communities.”
The Scam Tracker website (www.bbb.org/scamtrackerat) features a map that visitors can click on to see the scams being reported in communities throughout Wyoming. Selecting a community will result in a listing of scams, the kind of scams and the circumstances involving a scam.
Nearly one of every two reports sent nationally to BBB Scam Tracker (46%) noted a financial loss, with two-thirds of reports (64%) resulting in the financial loss being online purchase scams, which was the top riskiest scam in 2020. Online purchase scams were the most common scam reported to BBB, comprising 38.3% of all scam reports. Pet and PPE-related online purchase scams also spiked during the pandemic.
Some popular scams to watch out for, according to Polansky and the BBB:
Gift cards – Typically, when gift cards are requested as payment in scams, the scammer instructs the consumer to buy a gift card – or several – and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers on the back. No law enforcement agency, nonprofit organization, debt collector or legitimate business will ask for payment via a gift card.
Offers in unsolicited text (SMS) messages – Called “smishing” for SMS phishing scams, companies don’t legally send messages (or emails) unless a recipient has opted “in” to receive them. During the pandemic, messages offering discount prices for Netflix and other streaming services would take visitors to a fake website, where personal and credit card information would be sought. Don’t text back for any reason. Scammers may want you to text back to verify that your phone number is an active one. Instead, simply block the number so you won’t receive messages from it in the future. This is also true for phishing emails. Also, change your password to your streaming service, just in case.
Overpayment for items you offer for sale online – You are contacted by a buyer who seems trustworthy, nice even. They offer you more money than what you are asking for. The reasons vary. Or they may overpay through a digital wallet, such as PayPal or Cash App, claiming it’s a policy of the service. Or they may mail a check for more than the asking price and then insist it was by mistake. In any case, once you are overpaid, the buyer will ask for their extra funds back. After you’ve returned their money, you’ll likely find the initial payment was false – the check will bounce or the buyer’s online payment will be denied. You will also have lost the money you “returned,” along with the item you sold.
In Wyoming, seniors were the largest age group reporting scams in 2020, according to the FBI.
Tom Lacock, AARP Wyoming associate state director for communications/state advocacy, said seniors are targeted in part due to social isolation “by which a lot of folks may be a little more trusting than they should be.”
AARP has an online Fraud Watch Network, Lacock said. It features a scam hotline at 1-877-908-3360 and a reporting and location tool, www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/tracking-map/. As of April 1, AARP reported nearly 14,000 active scams through its network.
A unique way Wyoming AARP is alerting seniors is through a scam alert flier distributed to senior centers produced by the CyberWyoming Alliance, a cyber-security education nonprofit, and the associated Wyoming CAN (Cybersecurity Action Network) with members representing law enforcement, banking, information technology firms, insurance comp-anies, businesses, educators, li-braries and interested individuals.
“That’s been a nice partnership,” Lacock said. “And we still send out 50,000 newsletters a month, including scam alerts, in Wyoming.”
Laura Baker, CyberWyoming co-founder and executive director, said the AARP flier is just one way the organization tries to keep state residents informed about cybersecurity-related issues.
“We have a weekly column that reports the latest scams in Wyoming, called “Hacker’s Brief,” Baker said. “It is free, thanks to our donors and sponsors, and is distributed to media outlets, banks, law enforcement and others wanting to be kept up to date on the latest online scams.”
The Hacker’s Brief can be found at www.cyberwyoming.org.
Baker asks Wyoming residents to report scams to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to “alert your friends and neighbors.”
Here are ways to report a scam:
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam.
File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/.
Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/Home/FileComplaint.
Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration online at https://www.donotcall.gov/report.html, or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3.
Office of the Inspector General: https://oig.ssa.gov/
AARP Fraud Watch Network (any age welcome) Helpline, 877-908-3360.
IRS: report email scams impersonating the IRS to phishing@irs.gov.
Call the Wyoming Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) for assistance with potential Medicare fraud, abuse or errors at 1-800-856-4398.