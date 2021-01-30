Anticipated major and prolonged cuts in education funding could be catastrophic to Wyoming’s future, say school board leaders, many of whom are frustrated by unfunded legislative mandates and threats of looming budget cuts.
With declining mineral revenue and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, state revenue projections are dim. How will the state fund K-12 public education, given these revenue shortfalls totaling hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years?
In advance of the upcoming Wyoming Legislature general session, Gov. Mark Gordon announced deep supplemental budget cuts to almost every state agency and higher education for the second year of the current two-year budget cycle. While Gordon can make cuts to the state’s general fund budget, changes to K-12 education funding is constitutionally protected, requiring legislative action.
Impacts
More than 92,000 students are educated in 48 Wyoming school districts.
Seeking local feedback, Rep. Albert Sommers and Sen. Dave Kinskey, co-chairs of the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, sent a letter on Sept. 30 to all 48 Wyoming school district board chairs asking how the projected budget gaps would impact school operations.
The letter said the Legislative Service Office predicted a budget gap of 16%, representing a $515 million budget shortfall for the state’s School Foundation Program for the fiscal year 2021-22 biennium. In addition, trustees were informed the budget deficit is expected to grow in the fiscal year 2023-24 biennium to roughly $915 million, which equates to about 27% of the estimated funding.
Sommers and Kinskey also asked the school board chairs for possible solutions to address the funding deficit. The purpose was to establish a “vehicle” to discuss school funding in the Legislature, Sommers said.
“What we’re really trying to do is ask local school boards to have a conversation with their community about what’s important to you in education. What do you want to do? Cut or add revenue? What do you want?” he said.
For the most part, Sommers said district responses did not provide much guidance on where to make cuts; instead, they focused on how cuts would impact school districts. Nor were many solutions offered outside of a suggested sales tax dedicated to education funding, he said.
Given Wyoming’s history of court cases addressing school funding, he said the schools’ reluctance to share information on where to best make cuts is understandable, though “somewhat unfortunate” as a tool for discussion.
In a sample of letters provided by the LSO, public school trustees urge lawmakers to adhere to the Wyoming Constitution by fully funding education, despite a double-digit deficit – and recommend finding a permanent revenue stream for public education through taxes.
“Is our legacy as leaders that we cut education funding and sacrificed our future, or are we going to make the tough decisions necessary to prioritize education and honor the Wyoming Constitution that clearly places education as a top priority?” asked Teton County School District Board of Trustees chair Betsy Carlin.
In the letters, Wyoming school district trustees said proposed cuts to public education will not only adversely impact student learning. Continued budget deficits will mean staff cuts and lost jobs, target their community economies already struggling with the effects of decreased revenue due to COVID, and remove many student and family social welfare programs society expects the schools to perform.
Ultimately, they argue cuts could drive talented teachers away, and, overall, staff reductions would negatively impact tax revenues, further exacerbating income loss in the state.
Laramie County educates 14,000 students. A loss of 16% in resources would result in pink-slipping more than 350 full-time staff positions.
These job losses could inhibit the ability of Wyoming families to recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19, causing a rippling effect throughout the community, and weakening overall economic growth and slowing the recovery, wrote school board chair Marguerite Herman.
That type of comment was one of many saying if lawmakers choose to place the full budget deficit burden on schools, deep staff cuts is something almost every school district will face.
In Campbell County, a 10% reduction equals $13.6 million, resulting in about 140 positions eliminated in the district.
“A reduction of that magnitude would be devastating to our educational programs, and we would be unable to deliver the required basket of goods to our students,” Anne Ochs, Campbell County chair, wrote.
The Wyoming Constitution says funding the basket of goods of required educational courses and services is the Legislature’s responsibility, she added.
Cuts or not?
Whether schools will be faced with deep personnel cuts is not yet determined.
Some board members reminded legislators of their power to fund education through taxation and urged them to consider a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases.
“To disproportionately rely exclusively on one or the other makes little sense during a crisis,” wrote Mark Walker with the Uinta County School District.
“The Wyoming Legislature has the power to replace the funding that has been lost over the past few years; local school boards do not,” wrote Crook County chair Brian Marchant.
Lawmakers on the school finance recalibration committee recently approved advancing a proposed bill to the Legislature that reduces funding for schools by $100 million, or 6.5% of a $1.5 billion education budget for fiscal year 2021-22 effective July 1.
The committee vote to approve the proposed funding bill ended a two-day virtual meeting Dec. 21-22. Three Democrats on the committee voted no.
The $100 million in overall cuts divvies up cuts among the school districts based on K-12 student average daily membership. A district receives more than $16,000 annually per ADM.
Sommers said rather than going into the school funding model and doing something such as cutting class sizes, basing cuts on dollars per student is an equitable way to distribute the burden.
A proposed school finance recalibration bill, 21LSO-0165 v0.5, could die during the legislative process, or other committees could also introduce their own education funding bills. The recalibration proposal includes a provision to increase the statewide sales and use tax to fund Wyoming’s schools, if needed. It does not specify a tax rate, and any tax hike included in the recalibration bill would need legislative approval.
The majority of Wyoming school boards back a 1% sales and use tax to offset reductions in education funding.
During the December recalibration meeting, Brian Farmer, Wyoming School Boards Association executive director, described the approved school finance recalibration bill as “framework for discussion” going forward.
With school funding in a deficit for the past five years, Farmer called it a “looming problem” in Wyoming.
“Our conversations with the public suggested that (sales tax) may be part of the response,” he said.