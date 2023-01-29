Winter is historically the prime time for spreading influenza, and more recently COVID-19, as people spend more time indoors at home, school and work to avoid the cold temperatures.
In Wyoming, the spread of influenza and COVID-19 is being held in check so far this season, Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), said in late December.
“During the heightened years of the pandemic, influenza just kind of went away, and there are a lot of reasons for that,” Deti said. “People’s travel and other behaviors changed, and they did very much reduce the spread of influenza.”
As people have started returning to a more normal lifestyle, influenza has made its presence more noticeable at the beginning of the flu season, but not like some years before the pandemic.
“It’s actually starting to go down in the last several weeks as far as our influenza reports show,” Deti said. “The last report that I had was from a couple of weeks ago, and it showed moderate activity and indicated that it (influenza cases) was expected to continue to decrease.”
According to the latest report compiled by the WDH (health.wyo.gov) for the week ending Dec. 24, 2022, influenza and influenza-like cases have been reported in 21 of 24 Wyoming counties. There were 284 confirmed cases in December, down from a high of 502 cases in November. Twenty deaths have been certified as a result of pneumonia and influenza, a number less than the overall average reported at the same for the past five years. The WDH reports show that influenza cases tend to spike in January, February and March before the season ends in May.
Deti said while cases of COVID-19 and its variants continue to be reported in Wyoming, “it’s not at the same levels that we saw at more heightened times of the pandemic.”
As of Jan. 10, there have been 158 confirmed cases and another 69 probable cases in Wyoming, with no reports of deaths, according to a WDH report. A year ago, there were more than 1,200 new cases reported. The WDH states that so far this year, fewer than 25 people in Wyoming have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
“We’re at a much different stage of the pandemic,” Deti said. “There’s so much more known about COVID-19 now than at earlier points. And we do have prevention strategies that have really helped many people, the number one being vaccines.”
Current reports by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov also show that Wyoming is low to moderate for both influenza and COVID-19 activity at this time.
Why vaccines are important
She said vaccines are recommended for prevention of both influenza and COVID-19.
“Of course, we continue to encourage people to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines with the recommended boosters, as well,” Deti said.
Many of those at risk from influenza are at risk from COVID-19. Each vaccine is specific to the virus that attacks their bodies, so they should receive both vaccines, she said.
The influenza vaccine is created by inactivating or weakening the influenza virus, which is then injected into the body. The inactivated virus is then recognized by the immune system, which triggers an immune response. The immune system produces antibodies to fight the virus, and if the virus ever enters the body again, the antibodies will be ready to fight it off. As the influenza virus often changes from year to year, a new vaccine has to be designed based on that virus.
The COVID vaccine was created using a process called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. This technology uses genetic material from the virus to create a synthetic version of the virus’s genetic code. The body then recognizes this synthetic code as the virus and produces antibodies to fight it. The vaccine is then injected into the body, where it prompts the body to create immunity to the virus. This process is faster than traditional vaccine development, which can take years to complete.
Though people at any age are at risk of contracting COVID-19 or influenza, the CDC advises that older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are more likely to develop serious illness if they contract either virus. People who live in residential care facilities, those in close contact with others and those with weakened immune systems are also at higher risk for serious complications from either virus.
Flu, COVID-19 symptoms
What are the flu symptoms this year?
Common flu signs and symptoms include:
- Fever above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), though not everyone with the flu has a fever
- A cough or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea (most common in children)
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
COVID-19 vaccines are still available free of charge from doctor’s offices, health clinics, pharmacies and other health care providers while the federal pandemic decree is in effect, Deti said.
“At some point, that may change, depending on decisions at the federal level,” she said.
Influenza vaccines are often covered by insurance, or if someone is on a federal health program, like Medicare, Deti added.
As to forecasting the future of influenza and COVID-19 cases in the state, she said things can change suddenly.
“The one thing we do know about the flu is that it’s coming every year,” Deti said. “But health officials don’t always know when the peak of activity is going to be. They don’t always know which strains are going to circulate. So, there’s some unpredictability that goes along with it, as well.”
In some ways, that makes influenza easier for health officials to track than COVID-19 and its new variants that are being reported, she said.
While vaccines are the best way to prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19, Deti said there are other precautions people can take. These include cleaning your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
“If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, wear one,” Deti said. “And the number one thing: if you’re sick, stay home.”