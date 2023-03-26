Four counties in Wyoming will have more federal contracting opportunities after the governor requested and was granted the Historically Underutilized Business Zone option.

Gov. Mark Gordon asked that Big Horn, Converse, Sublette and Sweetwater counties become designated HUBZones, eligible under the U.S. Small Business Administration. The administration works to help small businesses in rural and urban communities gain preferential access and match with federal agencies that are the best fit for government contracts.

