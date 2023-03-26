Four counties in Wyoming will have more federal contracting opportunities after the governor requested and was granted the Historically Underutilized Business Zone option.
Gov. Mark Gordon asked that Big Horn, Converse, Sublette and Sweetwater counties become designated HUBZones, eligible under the U.S. Small Business Administration. The administration works to help small businesses in rural and urban communities gain preferential access and match with federal agencies that are the best fit for government contracts.
The options for goods and services contracts span from office supplies and construction on federal buildings to locally made jewelry showcased in national park gift shops.
“We want to help them meet that customer, understand how that customer wants to buy the goods and services and construction that they need, and become their vendor of choice,” said U.S. SBA District Director Amy Lea, who oversees Wyoming. “You want to have Wyoming small businesses get a larger share of the dollars that the federal government spends in Wyoming.”
Building relationships
During an event earlier this month at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, Lea said the government is the largest buyer in the world, and it is a great source of revenue for small businesses to even out boom-and-bust cycles. She said since that is a prevalent factor in the Wyoming economy, a good strategy for small businesses could be to split the work between the private and government sectors.
The district director recognized utilizing those contracts requires relationship building with federal customers, and that takes effort, even in the boom segment of cycles. She said it can be hard to shift a business strategy when times are tighter in the private sector, and they can do market research in advance to see which federal agencies would be interested in their product, service or construction.
But she said this requires a learning curve, which is why there are strong partners in the state to support small businesses. She pointed to the Wyoming APEX Accelerator, Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, Wyoming Business Council and SBA Wyoming District Office.
“They’re here to help businesses understand how federal contracting works and how to build those relationships with contracting professionals that serve our state and the region,” she said. “And so they can grow that revenue over time and progress to more sophisticated and complex contracts, larger contracts, as they become very skilled and working with the government.”
She said the more dollars that go toward local small businesses doing excellent work, the more residents stay employed, keep food on the table and create vibrant communities for future generations.
Program benefits
Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell was among the partners in the federal, state and private sectors who worked on the governor’s petition and pushed for the zones. He reiterated the belief that it came down to ensuring Wyoming was a place for young people to have opportunities to stay.
“This is a really big step in the right direction, because it opens up opportunities that we didn’t have before,” he told the group gathered at the HUBZone event. “And that’s for those Wyoming companies, but it’s also for the entities that get to utilize Wyoming workers, because we know that Wyoming businesses and Wyoming workers are some of the best in the world.”
Dorrell said while some may see the state being so small as a disadvantage, he viewed it as an edge. They just needed to utilize the state’s size and network, because they likely knew many people in the room and throughout different communities.
There are currently 19 certified firms in Wyoming’s designated HUBZones, and nearly $16 million in contract dollars were awarded in Fiscal Year 2021. But this is only a tiny portion of the funding available for Wyoming small businesses to cash in on.
The federal government has a goal to award 3% of procurement contracts to HUBZone-certified small businesses via set-aside and price preference awards.
Although 3% may appear a small number, Office of the HubZone Program Deputy Director Laura Maas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that contracts between small businesses and the federal government amounted to $14.3 billion in 2021. She said the fact that the entire state contracting landscape is only made up of 4,500 firms also has to be taken into account.
“It’s an aggressive goal, but one that we are working hard with agencies to meet,” she said.
Qualifications
While Maas encouraged residents to diversify their revenue streams and “get into the procurement game,” not every county will have the opportunity to become a designated HUBZone in Wyoming. The program is designed to address areas with smaller populations that are not urbanized, as well as communities with statistically proven economic needs.
The deputy director said large counties such as Laramie and Natrona don’t meet the requirements, but smaller sections of the counties have census tracts that are eligible.
All small businesses within a HUBZone don’t automatically get the opportunity to enter into federal contracts, either.
Owners have to apply for certification each year and meet qualifications, such as having their principal office located in a HUBZone and 35% of their employees living within the HUBZone boundaries. Advocates for the program said this encourages small businesses to focus on hiring and continuing to invest in their own communities, with the money from the contracts also going back into the local economy.
“There’s an increase in employment opportunities and an increase in individuals who reside and HUBZones being hired by these businesses, as they need to step up to perform federal contracts,” Maas said. “It’s really about increasing job opportunities, and also capital investment, because these businesses need to have an office that they own or lease located in a HUBZone. So, it motivates them to purchase or lease office space in an area that is bringing vibrancy to areas that need it.”
Maas told business owners interested in federal government contracting that her team in Washington, D.C., will work as efficiently as possible to process applications. A determination will come back within 60 days, but the waiting times are shorter currently, and applications could be expedited.
“It’s a great customer to have, and it’s an important partnership,” she said in support of the program. “The federal government needs small businesses to meet its needs.”