When it comes to technology trends of 2022, Wyoming can make a legitimate claim to being the epicenter for digital innovation impacting the rest of the world in areas of the smart contracts, cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital identity and privacy, supply chain.
In the past five years, the Wyoming Legislature has passed more than two dozen laws to promote the development and application of technology based on blockchain. (A blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain.)
“There are four points when you talk about blockchain and how it is changing things,” said Steve Lupien, director of the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation. “One is cryptocurrency. A lot of companies want to domicile in Wyoming because of our legal clarity around corporate governance and regulation around the cryptocurrency.”
The other three legs of the “blockchain stool”, Lupien said, are payment systems, smart contracts for business applications and systems, and NFTs. They all will influence Wyoming energy, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and travel and tourism sectors, he said.
Lupien said the interest in blockchain-based alternatives to credit card payment systems is growing. Companies like Facebook, Twitter, Shopify, Uber and Lyft are looking at e-commerce using their own cryptocurrency for transactions.
“If those companies that want to develop these kinds of payment systems, in my opinion, the structure they're going to need to do that is found in Wyoming’s SPDI (special purpose depository institution). So that brings that industry here.”
Wyoming is also the only state that presently offers clarity around the use of smart contracts. Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met. They are used to automate the execution of an agreement so that all participants can be immediately certain of the outcome, without any intermediary's involvement or time loss. Smart contracts are being developed for use in finance, health care, real estate, lending and investment.
“The fourth leg of the 'blockchain stool' is NFTs,” Lupien said. “NFTs are just going to explode, and they’re going to become very important for Wyoming energy companies.”
NFTs are used for carbon capture and carbon sequestration tokens to represent tradable carbon credits as part of sustainable development programs, he said.
Lupien said consumers and businesses will be discovering new opportunities to use the metaverse, a digital world that gamers are already familiar with through virtual and augmented reality gaming systems. NFTs and cryptocurrencies will be part of this metaverse, where individuals will have digital avatars involved in meetings, going shopping or attending a concert.
The metaverse could be arriving for consumers soon, as news reports indicate Walmart has filed new trademarks for cryptocurrency and tokens that could be used in a virtual shopping world.
An NFT marketplace was scheduled to launch Feb. 15 by NFT-DAO, one of the many decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) to be formed last year under guidelines authorized by the Wyoming Legislature. University of Wyoming students interned with NFT-DAO to help create the Akkadia Marketplace, said Rich Kopcho, NFT-DAO founder.
Kopcho said the Akkadia Marketplace is an art marketplace operated by the NFT-DAO as an example others NFT developers could follow for their custom markets. It was built on the Cardano blockchain platform. NFT-DAO plans to make future marketplaces cross-platform compatible.
“NFTs have meaningful utility beyond the hype of artwork,” Kopcho said. “They can solve real world business process issues.”
Other manufacturing tech trends
Blockchain isn’t the only technology trending for manufacturing, said Rocky Case, director of Wyoming Manufacturing Works. Additive manufacturing is a growing process in that sector, incorporating 3-D printing to replace or enhance traditional CNC machining, he said.
“People are printing with titanium and different kinds of metals, and different kinds of composite materials,” Case said.
Virtual and augmented reality are becoming more common in manufacturing in designing prototypes before going into production. They are also increasingly being used to train workers to provide a more in-depth experience, he said.
“What people grew up playing games with is now being used for virtual reality welding programs,” Case said.
Ways to protect personal data will gain greater importance as technology meets the challenge of cyber threats from state and criminal actors, said Laura Baker, co-founder of the nonprofit CyberWyoming.
“I think the trend in Wyoming now is to focus on data privacy instead of the word cybersecurity,” Baker said. “The word ‘cybersecurity’ gives you that initial feeling of, ‘Oh, I can't do anything about it,’ but when you say, ‘data privacy,’ there's so many things that come to mind that you can actually do.”
As the shift from the word ‘cybersecurity’ to the words ‘data privacy”, Baker said “people will become a little more empowered to do our jobs better and protect our personal information more.”
She thinks that microcosms of higher levels of security awareness are going to become evident in Wyoming.
“A really good example is in Sheridan, where for the last four years, five businesses have been in the top three of the Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition,” Baker said. “The reason is because they have an active Chamber of Commerce that promotes business risk management. They have Ptolemy Data Systems, which is now called PDS, that is a great supporter and gives all sorts of amazing cybersecurity presentations. They have First Federal Bank and Trust, which is active in the community and a complete advocate for cybersecurity.”
She noted that Sheridan also has an Impact307 program, supported by City of Sheridan, Sheridan County, UW and Wyoming Business Council, that promotes cybersecurity in their work with startups and entrepreneurs. The Sheridan Press prints the weekly “Hackers Brief” distributed by CyberWyoming, to create public awareness of the online scams and cyber threats reported by Wyoming residents.
“I'm hoping that over the next five years in Wyoming, we will see more communities like that, reaching out to their friends, families and neighbors and continuing on through the state,” Baker said.
A Wyoming entrepreneur thinks consumers are looking for simpler ways to use technology in their everyday lives. Jason Kintzler of Dubois is founder of Lifekey, a digital identity and wearable technology startup. The platform connects people, pets and products with the digital world in a new way from wearables like smart watches, Kintzler said.
“People don't want more things to charge,” Kintzler said. “They don't have to worry about plugging in their watches, their phones, their headphones and things like that, all the time. We think that the trend is more quiet technology, things that can help us untether but still leverage technology.”
The latest Lifekey product is a smart zipper, called Touchlink. Kintzler has been meeting with clothing and soft good manufactures to develop these zippers in a variety of products to connect people to services.
“We've developed an operating system that works with your smartphone and a Lifekey device, which could be embedded in a in a ski jacket or your workwear, or a helmet or a wristband or a dog tag,” Kintzler said. “So, you’ll tap your phone or one of our devices and things happen. Everything from pulling up emergency medical information, monitoring activity like cycling or running, to finding your lost dog.
Kintzler said the company later this year will be launching tap-to-pay capabilities, so people using Lifekey enhance wearables will be able to tap the wearable device just like a credit card on a point-of-sale system.
“You’ll be able give your kids a wristband with 50 bucks on it and not have to worry about them losing cash or a credit card,” Kintzler said.