Signs that the impact of the pandemic is lessening can be seen in the most recent Wyoming unemployment rate of 5.4%, which was much lower than its May 2020 level of 8.5% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.8%.
At the same time, employers are seeking qualified applicants – or any applicants at all – for jobs in all areas of the state, according to local Wyoming Workforce Service Centers. Job openings range from accounting to waitering, from entry level to professional management positions.
The labor shortage is challenging employers to find ways to entice job applicants and keep good employees on staff, said Tyler Stockton, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services communications director.
“The workforce centers are getting postings for hospitality, retail, construction, production, health care, manufacturing, transportation, information technology and industry jobs,” Stockton said. “Looking at the numbers of jobs that are posted, it's not just for those with entry-level wages, it's across the board. Employers are having trouble finding folks for a lot of them.”
Stockton said job seekers and employers are citing many reasons behind the labor shortage, including child-care issues and reassessing life choices.
“There's a lot of other reasons why folks may not be returning to work,” Stockton said.
Nationally, the Indeed.com hiring website released the results of a survey of 5,000 American conducted in May and early June showing 10% of job seekers were "urgently" looking for work. About 30% said they're not open to searching for work at all, and more than 40% said they're only "passively" looking for jobs.
According to Indeed, among those not urgently seeking jobs, more than 20% cited virus fears as a reason for delaying seeking work. Employed spouses were the second, and financial cushions were the third-most cited reasons.
Less than 10% of the Indeed survey respondents said enhanced jobless benefits were a reason for their lax job hunts, according to the survey. Wyoming ended the federal pandemic unemployment programs on June 19.
“Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go,” Gov. Mark Gordon said at the time. “People want to work, and work is available. Incentivizing people not to work is just plain un-American.”
Stockton said it take a few weeks to see if the absence of federal benefits influences job applications, especially for lower-level salary positions.
A reduced labor pool is affecting most businesses she works with, said Rebecca Miller, ANB Bank Laramie Community Bank Manager.
“The businesses that I've talked to are not in a place where they're saying, ‘Hey, if I can't get help, I'm going to have to shut my doors,’” Miller said. “But it's impacting the level of service that customers are receiving, and the number of days, or the hours during the day, that they can be open. You might see a business owner operating the cash register more often or have to wait longer for your meal at a restaurant.”
Increased wages, signing bonuses and more flexible work schedules are among the incentives employers are offering to get quality applicants, Miller said.
Karen Robillard, co-owner of Lovejoy’s Bar and Grill and Altitude Chophouse and Brewery in Laramie, said her restaurants are having to be proactive in recruiting workers.
“That’s something we didn’t have to do in the past,” Robillard said.
Her restaurants offer vacation, health and retirement benefits, something many competitors don’t do. But it hasn’t been enough to comfortably handle the turnover the restaurants have been experiencing. Some of that is due to dependence on a University of Wyoming student workforce that was reduced this past year due to significantly fewer students attending classes in person on campus, she said. Robillard also attributes it to the pandemic fatigue that has spurred many to reevaluate their life choices.
“I think that this past year has taken a huge emotional toll on people, who are reordering their lives in ways that they hadn't before,” Robillard said.
Entering the month of July, construction companies are challenged in reducing turnover and attracting skilled workers to sites across the state. Lauren Benford, comptroller for Reiman Corporation of Cheyenne, said there are opportunities her company can offer workers beyond wage considerations.
“I tell students and prospective employees all the time it’s really just the will to want to work hard,” Benford said. “The opportunities for your career really are up to you, if you want to be a project manager or a superintendent or foreman.”
Reiman Construction backs up that message by offering to help workers meet the education and training they need to create long-term career paths, she said.
Benford said there is the perception by students and prospective employees that construction is a non-skilled career and that they need to have a “skilled career” to be successful.
“It always baffles me because I watch those guys (in construction) working with their hands, and they're the most skillful people I've ever met,” Benford said. “So, it’s really trying to change that narrative so that people can see a future for themselves here in construction."
Wyoming’s rural landscape can be a hindrance in hiring workers, said Craig Rood, Public Relations and Government Affairs director for Ciner Wyoming, LLC, of Green River. Ciner Resources Corporation is a leading low-cost supplier of natural soda ash.
“I talk to my peers and competitors in the area, and it's the same thing,” Rood said. “We just have trouble attracting out-of-state applicants, especially young professionals, because they want more of an urban lifestyle.”
Rood is involved with groups around the state trying to promote efforts to encourage Wyoming youth to stay in the state. Changing the “stigma” that a person needs to have a higher education degree to be successful is essential to enhancing retention efforts, he said. Vocational education needs increased emphasis.
“We have folks who have a high school diploma making six figures, and we need more of them,” Rood said.
The manufacturing sector continues to face the same workforce issues it had before the pandemic, said Rocky Case, Wyoming Manufacturing Works director at the University of Wyoming.
Like Rood, Case believes a statewide conversation is needed about what skill sets are desirable, and how education and training can provide them.
“There are several manufacturers that have chosen to automate, and everybody gets scared of that word,” Case said. “They say automation is eliminating jobs. It's not eliminating jobs. It's changing the skill set that is needed for new jobs. And they're actually higher-paying jobs.”
Cindy DeLancey, Wyoming Business Alliance director, said her organization’s members, especially in the tourism industry, are taking a “multi-prong approach in dealing with some of the ways to keep the doors open, commerce flowing and amenities available to visitors.”
“But really, what I hear the most from my members is communication and collaboration,” DeLancey said. “Businesses are working together, sharing ideas and finding new partners to get the word out about vacancies. They are thinking outside the box in offering some incentives to encourage coming to work and devoting high levels of resources to be able to offer top dollar for some of the needed jobs.”