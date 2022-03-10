Even when a product is all about light, it’s almost never sunshine and rainbows to get to launch or long-term profitability.
Blaze Controller founder and “serial entrepreneur” Eric Green is gearing up for a summer launch of a product designed to make use of aftermarket lights on trucks and SUVs safer and easier. However easy the product will make it for truck owners to get the most of their outdoor time, Green has been on a heck of a rollercoaster to get to this point.
Green said his controller solves a problem that he had as an outdoor enthusiast with aftermarket LED lights on his truck. He uses the lights to see wildlife better on roads at night, among other things. But most LED lights come with a complicated setup process that requires a specialist who can set aside one to three hours for an install.
After installation, there is a new aftermarket switch somewhere in the vehicle users have to trigger so they don’t blind oncoming traffic when the lighting is on. They may also have to turn off their high beams, a further potential driving distraction.
Now, Green said his controller is easy enough “my 11-year-old daughter can do it” and a do-it-yourself install takes about 30 minutes.
According to Paul Schoening, the general manager of D’s 4 Wheel Drive Accessories, Trailers, Sales & Shop in Cheyenne, a standard switch install for LED lighting takes a little over an hour, costing truck owners about $130 and adding a new switch to their vehicle.
“It would be a lot quicker install than hardwiring everything,” Schoening said. “And you’re not tapping into wires.”
These kinds of installs, he said, are fairly common, with his shop performing about one a week. He said many truck owners like to have additional driving light.
“Not knowing the quality or anything, it (the Blaze Controller) looks like it would be a pretty useful unit,” Schoening said when asked for his reaction to the forthcoming product.
Green utilizes codes from the vehicle’s computer to interface with the rest of the vehicle’s systems. This would allow aftermarket lighting to piggyback on the high beams or reverse lights, for instance.
“Everyone already knows how to find their high beam switch and is already using it,” Green said. “It’s a no-brainer to use this system to safely control your aftermarket lights.”
Once in place, drivers don’t even need to think of their aftermarket lights as a separate system; they’re seamlessly integrated with the vehicle computer.
“It’s really a safety concern,” Green said.
Lemonade to lemons
Green's path to a product was not easy.
Green is in the process of raising $500,000 for a seed round that will help Blaze Controller finalize the engineering, get inventory, add compatible vehicles and allow the company to start sales.
He is doing this while keeping his cabinetry business, his current source of income.
It’s a familiar ride for Green.
In 2013, Green launched Dust Cutter Lemonade, a lemonade recipe based on a recipe used at his family’s Jackson-area dude ranch, the Warm Springs Ranch.
"In the Old West, after a long day on the dusty trail, freshly squeezed lemonade was just the thing to cut your thirst," Green told Wyoming Business Report at the time. The lemonade utilized unique aluminum bottles, calling to mind a canteen, and had unique mix-in flavors like huckleberry.
The drink exploded into viability on a regional basis. Aficionados could find Dust Cutter Lemonade at just about any grocery store or convenience store they walked into for a while. Outside investment helped.
According to Securities and Exchange Commission documentation, in 2013, Dust Cutter brought in $450,000 in outside investment. In 2014, the company brought in another $500,000. Then a little over $100,000 in 2015. And finally, a $1 million investment in 2016.
“We quickly gained a reputation in the region that it was a viable product,” Green said. “We constantly grew over the first five years.”
But many steady climbs come right before the rollercoaster drops. With low margins and tough competition from big-brand soft drink manufacturers, Dust Cutter found it difficult to compete – specifically, when it came to distribution channels.
“If you get in with some of the big companies, it’s not that big of a cost to add a few cases of lemonade onto trucks to ship them,” Green said. “But for us, it was having to ship full truckloads across the country, and it’s very difficult to make that work.”
After Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas in 2017, trucking companies drastically raised freight rates because of heightened demand for bringing emergency-relief and goods to that region. Green recalled recently that freight contracts tripled overnight.
“Nobody wanted to take on more lemonade to ship,” he said. “Shipping became pretty difficult for us.”
Soon after that, Dust Cutter lost its co-packer, which was the only one in the U.S. capable of handling its unique, resealable aluminum bottles.
“When we lost them, it was almost the death knell,” Green said. His company changed co-packers, but had to change to a plastic bottle at the same time. Consumers didn’t respond the same way.
The same problems that led to proverbial lemons also helped Green turn the experience into (figurative) lemonade by giving him more business experience.
He learned he wanted a higher-margin product. Aftermarket automotive accessories check that box with nearly triple the profit margins.
Circuitous path
It was a twisting path for Green to develop his current product.
The Blaze Controller's underpinnings came from a rack company Green started after the expensive and difficult install of his aftermarket lights.
At that point, he thought it would be great to control aftermarket lights with a key fob, so he created a rack to do just that. He floated the idea at Pitch Day, a local startup program by nonprofit Jackson business developers Silicon Couloir.
Later, between manufacturing difficulties and needing different mounting systems for what could literally become hundreds of different vehicles, he started to look for other options.
That’s when he met an electrical engineer at a networking event by Silicon Couloir, who told him he was going about it all wrong. This eventually led to the Blaze Controller.
Now, Green said he hopes consumers will be able to buy the product sometime this summer after the entrepreneurial rollercoaster reaches its next stop.