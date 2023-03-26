 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Buffalo Bill Center of the West is more than a museum

Virtual field trips have opened Wyoming’s Buffalo Bill Center of the West to people around the world.

The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is located in the small town of Cody, and while it’s tempting to call it a hidden gem of Western history, it’s not a secret at all what a fantastic destination it is.

The Buffalo Bill Museum opened as a log cabin in 1927 and has now expanded to more than 300,000 square feet of collections of artifacts, interactive displays, Western art and exhibits.

Scenes from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming

BBCW Mike Paulson paint and sip

Cody-based artist Mike Paulson, renowned for his paintings of Yellowstone’s waterfalls, connects with museum attendees at a paint-and-sip event.
BBCW wedding

Multiple event spaces for special occasions are available at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.

