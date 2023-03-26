Wyoming's Buffalo Bill Center of the West is more than a museum

The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is located in the small town of Cody, and while it’s tempting to call it a hidden gem of Western history, it’s not a secret at all what a fantastic destination it is.
The Buffalo Bill Museum opened as a log cabin in 1927 and has now expanded to more than 300,000 square feet of collections of artifacts, interactive displays, Western art and exhibits.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is five family friendly museums in one: The Buffalo Bill Museum, The Plains Indian Museum, The Draper Museum, The Cody Firearm Museum and the Whitney Western Art Museum. The BBCW has more than 175,000 annual visitors, making it one of the Yellowstone region’s most popular attractions.
The center is aptly named. It’s full of rich Western history, and has become a renowned resource for historians and educators. Tourists from all over the world come to the BBCW not only to learn more about the real man behind the myth of Buffalo Bill Cody, but how Wyoming’s Western history became a cultural phenomenon that still exists today.
The BBCW’s kid-friendly exhibits are interactive in a multitude of ways. There are interactive learning games in every museum that ask questions of guests. Throughout the museums, you can find creatively developed cartoons and time-lapse videos that are as entertaining as they are educational. The Draper Museum offers a passport activity that keeps families moving as they try and get every stamp. The Cody Firearm Museum has interactive experiences that are as fun for the adults as the kids.
Rotating exhibits help keep things fresh for regular museum visitors, and the newly developed Exclusive Tours offer a behind-the-scenes and intimate experience for attendees. Not only are these after-hour tours a social event with charcuterie and adult beverages, they also allow unparalleled access to the museums’ experts. Each month, a different museum curator attends the events, and not only gives a presentation on their area of expertise, but also showcases seldom-seen artifacts and is available to answer questions.
With forced closures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BBCW developed a forward-thinking series of online education courses that are continuously being updated. In-person education courses, summer camps, child-centered tours and follow-up activities are available to Wyoming educators and their students. Virtual field trips have opened the museum to the world, and hundreds of thousands of children from dozens of countries have participated in these virtual programs.
When asked about these virtual field trips, Ken Straniere, Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s public relations and marketing manager, said, “Our education department does such a good job walking through the Center of the West and introducing kids to art and natural history and, of course, Buffalo Bill … there is so much rich content for these kids to enjoy!”
Thanks to TikTok, the museum’s resident saw-whet owl, Remington, has gone viral. He’s part of the Draper Museum Raptor Experience, where kids get an up-close look at live birds of prey.
If an in-person or virtual field trip isn’t in your future, the BBCW has Trunks and Learning Kits for educators to borrow. Educators (and homeschooling families) can visit their website to find educational materials and learn about upcoming events and professional opportunities.
True history buffs have access to the McCracken Research Library, which has an extensive collection of original manuscripts, rare books and historical photographs available to anyone.
The staff at BBCW works closely with Wyoming artists to allow art lovers of all ages access to unique experiences. One example of this is Cody-based artist Mike Paulson, who is renowned for his paintings of Yellowstone’s waterfalls and was even featured in a Wyoming PBS special.
Paulson, like several other artists, was happy to take the time to connect with museum attendees. For these events, Wyoming artists not only present a talk about their work, they often create kid-friendly, hands-on classes for Wyoming’s future artists.
“Surprisingly, Cody, Wyoming is a hub for amazing renowned artists,” Straniere said. “Sculptors, painters and photographers. We are so blessed and lucky that they all come to the Center of the West, and give their time and talent to benefit our community.”
As part of its mission to be an integral part of the Cody community, BBCW also has multiple event spaces. The perfectly maintained gardens offer a beautiful outdoor space in the summer and are a fabulous setting for an anniversary celebration. The conference rooms can be used for professional development and ongoing education courses. At the same time, the center’s larger spaces have been used for catered dinners and concerts, galas and even weddings.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is an impressive collection of Western history museums with the awards to prove it. But it offers so much more than that to the local community and the state. Its virtual education programs promote our Western way of life worldwide, and the facility offers a fresh new space for businesses, families and the community to gather together.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is much more than a museum; hopefully, you and your family will take the time to go and see it for yourself.