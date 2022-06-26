Over Memorial Day weekend, a 25-year-old Ohio woman suffered serious injuries after she got within 10 feet of a bison in Yellowstone National Park.
She was not identified by the National Park Service. Officials said the animal gored her, tossing her 10 feet in the air near Old Faithful.
According to the NPS, this was the first reported incident in 2022 of “a visitor threatening a bison” — or getting too close to the animal — and “the bison responding.” Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.
This summer, as the park celebrates its 150th anniversary, officials say the safest and often best view of wildlife is from inside a car. Visitors are asked to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk.
Kevin Grange, a firefighter and paramedic author of “Wild Rescues: A paramedic’s extreme adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton,” said that he saw more routine injuries like sprained ankles and dehydration than the ones that make national news, like people falling into hot springs.
Those things do happen, too, he said.
“The last summer I was (in Yellowstone), we had five bison attacks or incidents. A lot of them were just people turning their back to get the bison selfie, and not keeping that 25 yards of distance,” Grange recalled in an interview. “With grizzly bears, we want to keep about 100 yards of distance.
“People seem to forget that the animals are wild, or they think that the parks are controlled, but it is nature. These are wild animals, and it is very uncontrolled,” said Grange.
Urgent care
According to park spokesperson Linda Veress, Medcor at Yellowstone operates three urgent care clinics.
Services include injury and illness treatment, X-rays, and some lab and pharmacy services. If inpatient care or specialist services are required, the clinic staff can stabilize patients and arrange for transfer to a hospital.
In early May, Chris Flesch, a deputy chief ranger at Yellowstone since 2019, was announced as the new Yellowstone chief of visitor and resource protection. The division's budget exceeds $14 million.
Rangers and other frontline staff are trained at various levels, from CPR to basic and advanced life support, Veress said via email. “They respond to medical emergencies, such as cardiac issues to traumatic injuries resulting from motor vehicle accidents, trips and falls.”
Traffic-related accidents are the most common cause of injury and death in the park.
In 2021, park visits in May, June, July, August and September were the busiest on record, with 4.86 million in all 2021, up 28% from 2020. July was also the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone’s history and the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.
In early June, the National Park Service released data that showed a 34% decrease over Memorial Day in visits from the same weekend in 2021. A total of 55,858 vehicles entered the park from May 27-30. Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season.
“With Instagram and other social media, people want to get these iconic photos … but I think that has led to people taking more risks and chances,” Grange said. “Everyone wants the selfie with the bison, but there is something with a bison that when you turn your back on them, it prompts them to charge.”
Simple things, like failing to take your medication when on vacation and traveling at a high elevation with changeable weather, can also lead to challenges, he said.
“I definitely saw more medical calls, like, when people travel and stop taking their medications because they are on a bus tour … or maybe they are not sleeping as well, and they take a vacation from their normal routine,” Grange said. “Then they get up to the higher elevations, and the pre-existing conditions like COPD or high blood pressure, that gets exacerbated.
“But we did have those crazy calls, things like a motorcyclist who ran into a bison at night, or people falling into the hot springs,” he continued. “Those are what makes the news, but they are more of the exception than the majority.”
Obeying the rules, and keeping a distance from the animals, Grange said, can make all the difference. Check the weather and stay hydrated. If you’re going hiking, he said to leave a copy of your itinerary on your vehicle's dashboard.
“If you get in trouble, that is the first place search and rescue will look, and they will see you went to do the Elephant Back hike or Fairy Falls,” he said.
Veress reminded visitors to be patient, especially with an influx of visitors.
“Don’t let the scenery distract you,” Veress said. “Drive cautiously and watch for animals. If you need to stop for any reason, use a pullout. Do not block traffic. The speed limit in Yellowstone is 45 mph unless posted otherwise. Pack your patience. Winding roads and traffic often make drive times much longer than expected. Other road hazards include soft shoulders, potholes and frost heaves.”