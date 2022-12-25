Order’s up.

And there it is, brought to your table and presented with a magnificent flourish. You dig in... only to find that the Entrecôte is overcooked, the coq au vin is too spicy, the magret de candard is too oily, so what do you do? If you’ve read “Your Table is Ready” by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, you know the answer is complicated.

