CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 600 on Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 510 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, as well as 134 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received new reports of 44 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 2,410 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 397; Fremont County had 334; Natrona County had 309; Sweetwater had 234; Campell had 204; Teton had 125; Carbon had 109; Albany had 105; Sheridan had 102; Park had 67; Lincoln had 66; Goshen had 53; Washakie had 39; Uinta had 36; Platte had 35; Crook and Sublette had 33; Hot Springs and Weston had 31; Converse had 26; Big Horn had 16; Niobrara had 14, and Johnson had 11.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 151,803 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 147,726 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus increased by six on Wednesday to total 130.
The highest number of COVID patients being treated was at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 42. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 25.