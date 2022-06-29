“Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri takes a big bite of the cowboy brisket pizza at The Alibi in downtown Laramie on an April 15 episode. Co-owner Karri Smith holds Fieri’s cellphone as he video calls a friend about the wood-fired pie.
The cowboy brisket pizza at The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria and Bakery in downtown Laramie was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria chef Kerri Smith will be featured on the Food Network for the second time in less than three months Wednesday when she competes as a contest on “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
The popular food-themed game show is hosted by Guy Fieri, who also hosts the long-running hit series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” Smith and The Alibi were first featured on “Triple D” in April.
On Wednesday’s episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Smith competes against other chefs in a pizza masters competition, representing the local pizzeria and Laramie’s local restaurant and Laramie.
Participants on the show are assigned a dish by Fieri, and they experience challenges like losing access to an aisle when “shopping” for their ingredients or being required to use an odd ingredient. Chefs compete for a prize, but even losers still receive significant exposure from being on the Food Network.
A half-dozen local restaurants and cooks caught the attention of Fieri and the Food Network last year when the TV personality was in Laramie and filmed segments with six eateries, including The Alibi.
The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria, 404 S. 4th St., is hosting a watch party for the “Guys Grocery Games” episode, which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday.