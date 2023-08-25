Art Beat

The annual Art Beat event, a downtown art walk, will be making its reappearance in Rawlins on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS — The annual Art Beat event, a downtown art walk, will be making its reappearance in Rawlins on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Art Beat offers fun for the whole family!

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus