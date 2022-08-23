GREEN RIVER -- The 17th Annual Art on the Green was held Aug. 19 and 20, 2022. The event was well received by the community. Forty-Five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more. The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.

Artists’ Choice:

