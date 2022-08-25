GREEN RIVER — The 17th Annual Art on the Green was held Aug. 19 and 20, 2022. The event was well received by the community. Forty-Five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush and more. The following are the results from this weekend’s Art on the Green event.
Artists’ Choice:
(Professional 2D)
1st place — Jill Hartley
2nd place: Tyrell Jasperson
3rd place: Michael Parker
Semi-Professional 2D:
1st place — Mary Parker
2nd place — Ben Nathan
3rd place — Bryce Castillon
Professional 3D:
1st place — Jeff Rudolph
2nd place — Mont Crosland
3rd place — Mary Shaw
Non-Professional 3D:
1st place — Wayne Kertz
2nd place — Aiden Shultz
Mayor’s Choice Awards:
Mia Rosas
Bryce Castillon
Andrew Kneeland
People’s Choice:
2D — Jamie Green
3D — Mary Shaw
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D:
1st place — Tyler Castillon
2nd place — Natalie Parker
High School 3D:
1st place — Maya Wiekhorst
2nd place — Mia Rosas
Amateur 2D:
1st place — Brooke Andreasen
2nd place — Mariah McDowell
Semi-Professional 2D:
1st place — Ben Nathan
2nd place — Amanda Romero
3rd place — Bryce Castillon
Non-Professional 3D:
1st place — Aiden Schultz
2nd place — Wayne Kertz
Professional 2D:
1st place — Michael Parker
2nd place — Jill Hartley
3rd place — Scott Blume
Professional 3D:
1st place — Mary Shaw
2nd place — Mont Crosland
3rd place — Jeff Rudolph
Rudy Gunter Memorial Award:
Chad Spalding
Other associated events included the 7th Annual Battle on the Green competition which kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with nine competitors painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a member of the Green River Arts Council and competitors had only five minutes to prepare. After the five minutes of preparation, they had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The judges’ choice for Battle on the Green was Brooke Andreasen and the People’s Choice went to Andrew Kneeland.