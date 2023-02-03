After a month and a half of preparation, Arts Cheyenne is ready to unveil the unprecedented Cheyenne Creativity Center to the local community.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the 6,000-square-foot space was devoid of artwork.
Shelves and exhibit spaces stood dormant, longing for the arrival of local artwork, scheduled to be dropped off and put on display beginning Thursday. The interior was still fairly industrial, from the exposed pipe in the back warehouse to carpeting and furniture left over from Trophy Creative, which vacated the space several years ago.
By this evening, Arts Cheyenne staff members will have staged the first exhibit in the center’s existence for the monthly First Friday ArtWalk. It will feature more than 30 local artists, accompanied by a food truck and live music to contribute to a celebratory mood.
“Artists are looking forward to having another location where people can gather and spend time with art, as well as to consider purchasing art,” said Bill Lindstrom, executive director of Arts Cheyenne. “This central gallery location will be a place where people can exhibit and just show off the creativity that they’re practicing.
“For the most part, we’re going to rotate the shows enough where everyone’s going to be able to see the creativity in their community.”
Though the ArtWalk is designed to expose residents to local art and artists, this event is just as important for Arts Cheyenne when it comes to marketing the range of possibilities the space has to offer. In one back room, there will be a white board posted where people can recommend future events or ideas for the Creativity Center.
During the ArtWalk, Lindstrom said he’s looking forward to seeing what ideas local artists can contribute to the center’s future.
“You’re seeing (the center) in its raw form,” Lindstrom told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “But it’s the kind of space that we’re going to discover a lot of things about what it is that people want from it. We’re gonna have some questions that we’d like people to answer. ‘What would you like to see out of this center,’ ‘What would help you?’
“‘What is it that will benefit not only you personally, but the community at large?’ So we want to get those ideas captured that night, too.”
Yes, the space is mostly empty, save for some back offices belonging to Lindstrom, public art coordinator Desiree Brothe, JoLynn Paulsen and new emerging artist coordinator Tatiana Thompson. However, the rough outline and structure of the space is set and ready to be unveiled Friday night.
Anyone can visit during business hours to look at whatever exhibit is present in the entrance space. The back right corner of the large, well-lit room will be a gift shop featuring smaller and more affordable art items.
Around the corner, by the back wall, will be the workshop space, where Brothe and other artists will lead hands-on art classes. The current plan is to host two art workshops a month, with lessons pertaining to career development for novice artists, like Career Planning and Time Management, Portfolio Workshop, Pricing Workshop, Record-keeping, Legal Considerations and Engaging Customers, and Selling Your Work.
Continue through this room to another workspace, where Brothe will operate the eight-week “Work of Art” series. There, artists will focus on the business aspects of their work — a problem that broadly plagues unestablished artists looking to transform their craft into a day job.
Among the many hallways and industrial rooms located throughout the complex, the back warehouse provides the largest space. Once through the back wall, the warehouse opens to a room that is roughly the same size as the entryway, but with much higher ceilings.
Right now, this space is formatted in small, divided sections, expected to become rentable individual art spaces. With an easel in each, local artists who lack the space they need to concentrate at home can pay to occupy one of the spaces temporarily.
“We want the artists to see that there are places that they can work if they don’t have the studio space that they need,” Lindstorm said. “And if they’re flexible, and they don’t mind coming in to a separate location, keeping their stuff here, then that can be worked out.”
There isn’t much privacy in this warehouse space for now. Original bookshelves from Cheyenne’s former Carnegie Library, which was demolished in 1971, serve as dividers between the individual spaces, with sheets covering sections of the shelving.
One added benefit to the space, aside from the square footage, is that it also features a classic garage workshop — a room with a workbench and larger loading area that can be used for wood cutting and more heavy-duty craftsmanship.
Things aren’t exactly set in stone, but after being a part of the organization for a number of years, struggling to bring a physical location to fruition, Lindstrom is just happy to be standing in what is now Cheyenne’s first Creativity Center.
“It has been our first foray into a physical space for the organization,” he said. “The organization’s 12 years old, and we’ve been operating wherever we’ve been welcomed as guests. Now we have a permanent space. … We have steps that we take, so this is another step to creating something for the arts in the community.”