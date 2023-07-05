LARAMIE – Refugio Cerenil stood tearfully as musicians performed during a candlelight vigil in honor of his 19-year-old daughter, Phoenix Cerenil, while his wife and Phoenix’s stepmom, Kelsea, stood by his side.

The gathering LaPrele Park in Laramie was solemn Monday evening. After a live performance of “In the Arms of an Angel,” domestic violence and the importance of raising awareness became the focus to help reach those trapped in situations similar to Phoenix’s. Friends and family also were invited to speak, with the evening concluding with a final song while everyone stood in silence holding flickering plastic candles.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

