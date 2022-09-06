Jake Johnson, left, and Don Jones make sure the aviator statue, donated by Caren Murray and Edward Murray III as a part of The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, fits in its stand on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street in downtown Cheyenne. The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was originally conceived by Harvey Deselms, a local art gallery owner and curator of the project. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will install six new statues downtown here on Tuesday, including four historic figures and four representations of marine and wildlife.
“As Labor Day approaches, Cheyenne has many reasons to be proud," Mayor Patrick Collins said in an announcement Friday. "This community has shown immense pride in remaking the face of downtown and honoring the heritage of the city and the state. I can’t wait to see the installation of Major General Grenville Dodge, the founder of Cheyenne."
In addition to Maj. Gen. Dodge, the Bronze Commission is also installing statutes that highlight Wyoming’s contribution to arts and letters: Mary O’Hara, who wrote one of her most famous novels outside of Cheyenne on the Remount Ranch; J.E. Stimson, who captured the most iconic photographs of people and places in Wyoming; and the explorer John Colter.
The public is welcome to attend. The following statues will be installed beginning at 9 a.m.:
“Major General Grenville Dodge, Founder of Cheyenne”
Artist: Gaudalupe Barajas
Location: The Southwest corner of Capitol Ave. and Lincolnway
Donor: Larry & Kim Sutherland
“Mary O’Hara”
Artist: Joel Turner
Location: Southeast corner of Capitol Avenue and 20th Street
Donor: Paul & Carla Bankes, Matt & Stephanie Seebaum, and Pat Spieles, in memory of Carol McMurry
“J.E. Simson”
Artist: Joel Turner
Location: Northeast corner of Capitol Avenue and 20th Street
Donor: Gregory Dyekman
“Foxy Lady”
Artist: Christine Knapp
Location: Southeast corner of Carey Avenue and 19th Street
Donor: Joe and Diane Prunty
“John Colter”
Artist: Tanner Loren
Location: Southeast corner of Capitol Avenue and 20th Street
Donor: Bob Born
“Spirits of the Plains”
Artist: Guadalupe Barajas
Location: Central Avenute and 17th Street
Donor: Theobold Family in honor of Don and Arlene Kensinger