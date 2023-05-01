The Casper Aquifer Protection Plan inched closer to acceptance on Wednesday from the city of Laramie and Albany County.

At a special meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission, all changes to the plan, made recently by the city, were accepted by the commissioners.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus