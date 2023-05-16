CHEYENNE — Not many high school students can say they’ve won a statewide art competition before they graduate. Ashli Smedley has done it not once, but twice.

The Central High School junior was surprised Monday with the news she had won the Wyoming Doodle for Google contest a second time, and qualified for the national competition under the 2023 theme “I Am Grateful For.” Smedley was selected for her piece titled “Just One Glance,” which reflects on how artwork inspires others to change their lives.

