CHEYENNE — If you like your Cheyenne Frontier Days night shows loaded with country music artists, this is your year.

CFD officials announced the nearly complete lineup for their Frontier Nights series on Wednesday evening, featuring modern country music standouts like Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson (joined by acclaimed rock country band Whiskey Meyers) and the increasingly popular Zach Bryan, who was announced on Feb. 10.

