CHEYENNE — If you like your Cheyenne Frontier Days night shows loaded with country music artists, this is your year.
CFD officials announced the nearly complete lineup for their Frontier Nights series on Wednesday evening, featuring modern country music standouts like Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson (joined by acclaimed rock country band Whiskey Meyers) and the increasingly popular Zach Bryan, who was announced on Feb. 10.
Contract Acts Committee chairman Scott Lewis said that Zach Bryan was one of the first artists to commit to this year’s lineup. In fact, the committee initially wasn’t sure what to make of Bryan, as he had yet to skyrocket into the mainstream with his 2022 release “American Heartbreak.”
“That one was quite surprising because we were talking about that last May and June,” Lewis said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We had to do quite a bit of research on Zach, and we finally decided to put an offer in to him.
“Fortunately, he’s coming to Cheyenne, because he’s just exploded recently.”
Other headlining acts include Old Dominion, John Pardi and the heavy metal/hard rock outfit Five Finger Death Punch. The latter will be supported by Papa Roach, whose major-label debut album “Infest” featured the enduring hard rock track “Last Resort.”
The committee is anticipating a big turnout for the rock-heavy show, as it isn’t often that CFD brings in such groups.
“They’ve got a good crowd, a lot of different age groups,” Lewis said. “We think it’ll be a really good show, especially with Papa Roach opening it up for them.
“Looking back on things, we haven’t done a lot of hard rock for quite some time.”
Supporting acts feature rising stars in country music, like Paul Cauthen, Chase Rice, Kip Moore and Grammy winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce, the only woman in the Frontier Nights lineup.
Notably, there are no hip-hop/rap artists featured in the lineup after last year’s successful performance of Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and legendary rapper and hit-maker Nelly. Regardless, hopes are high for this year’s lineup, and Lewis is anticipating maybe two or three sold-out shows.
“I think it’s a spectacular lineup, and, in my opinion, we may sell out a couple of shows this year,” he said. “It’s hard to really prognosticate that, but it would not surprise me if we sell out two and possibly three.
“It’s gonna be a home run.”
In addition to the lineup of musical performances is the annual appearance of the Professional Bull Riders, who debuted their new team series format last year. PBR will carry the tradition by kicking off the 2023 team series here in Cheyenne on July 24 and 25. The team series championships will be held in Las Vegas on Oct. 20-22.
Concert ticket prices will range from $77-$107, with rooftop prices starting at $200. Tickets go on sale March 15 at 9 a.m. Daily rodeo tickets run between $23-$48, and PBR tickets range from $25-$105.
All tickets will be sold online only until 9 a.m. March 16.
CFD wants to emphasize purchasing tickets directly from its website to avoid any ticketing scams.
The concert schedule is:
July 21: Eric Church with Paul Cauthen
Eric Church continues to have a strong grip on country music after winning Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards for both “Chief” in 2012 and “Mr. Misunderstood” in 2016. Since songs like “Drink in my Hand” and “Springsteen” continue to live on modern country radio, many might not have realized his song “Hell of a View” from 2021’s “Soul” is still doing numbers.
- Tyler, Texas native Paul Cauthen brings a groove to his music and a voice reminiscent of Elvis, best displayed on tracks like “Cocaine Country Dancing” and “Country as Fk.”
July 22: Old Dominion with Chase Rice
In a night of country music dead set on putting the audience in a good mood, Old Dominion arrives with a set of number one hits that should leave Frontier Park Arena grooving to a bit of new-age country stylings.
The group is joined by Nashville newcomer Chase Rice, making his return to Cheyenne after playing The Outlaw Saloon last summer. Rice is coming off the release of his newest album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell,” a record full of slower jams. Hopefully the album’s title track “I Hate Cowboys” doesn’t ruffle any feathers.
July 23: Zach Bryan
Teased in early February, Zach Bryan is one of the hottest names in Americana/alternative country today. Hailing from Oklahoma, his long-awaited 2022 album “American Heartbreak” sat at the top of not only the country music charts, but reached number five on the Billboard Top 200. His stylings of accessible acoustic country transcend genre boundaries, making this show a major acquisition by CFD.
July 26: Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach
Just one night of the 2023 Frontier Nights lineup deviates from the country genre, and it’s set to deliver plenty of hard rock to hold fans over for the length of Cheyenne’s biggest event of the year. Five Finger Death Punch has tallied 28 top 10 hits, including 14 number one tracks — a testament to their hard-hitting style. Papa Roach, most popular during their debut in the early 2000s, will also perform as a worthy compliment.
July 27: Tim McGraw with Kip Moore
The multi-Grammy award-winning musician has sold more than 80 million records since his debut in 1992. Over the years, McGraw has become a household name for any country music fan, with smash hits like “Humble and Kind,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “I Like It, I Love It” and “Something Like That.” McGraw is joined by Kip Moore, a Nashville-based artist readily known for his 2011 party anthem “Somethin’ bout a Truck.”
July 28: Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce
If his latest album, “Mr. Saturday Night,” stands as a point of reference, Jon Pardi is looking to bring the ‘90s country sound back to radio prominence. His 2016 release, “California Sunrise,” remains his most popular work, but Pardi continues to refine his sound by combining traditional western swing and waltzes and modern country topics.
Pardi is joined by Kentucky-born country singer Carly Pearce, an artist quietly acquiring a long list of significant accolades, including 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, 2022 ACM Female Artist of the Year, and one of Country Music Television’s Artists of the Year. Her duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” earned her a Grammy award for Best Country Duet/Group Performance in 2022.
Pearce is gearing up to release a live album, “29: Written in Stone (Live From Music City),” on March 23. The singles released so far are a testament to her vocal ability.
July 29: Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers
Frontier Nights closes out with perhaps the most traditional country night of the series. Cody Johnson is no stranger to CFD, and with a song as powerful as “Dear Rodeo,” he might get stuck with the title of “saving country music” for the time being. His most recent effort, “Human,” received critical acclaim upon release in 2021. Johnson will be joined by Whiskey Myers, a red dirt rock country outfit.