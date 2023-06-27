CLTP rehearses "The Outgoing Tide"

Gunner, played by Jeff Tish, right, fishes beside his son Jack, played by Troy Rumpf, during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of "The Outgoing Tide" at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Last week, Cheyenne Little Theatre Player’s production of “The Outgoing Tide” received several awards following a performance at the national AACT Fest in Louisville. 

This was only the third time in CLTP’s history that the organization was invited to perform at the national level. The other two productions were “Terra Nova” in 1993 and “A Walk in the Woods” in 2007.

Tags

