Bria Hammock poses in her studio

Cheyenne painter Bria Hammock poses for a portrait in her West Edge studio on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Cheyenne. Hammock is a contemporary wildlife artist and graphic designer.  

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of State Parks has announced its partnership with artist Bria Hammock as the department's inaugural Artist in Residence.

This collaboration will bring together the worlds of art and nature, allowing Hammock to draw inspiration from the scenic beauty of Wyoming state parks while contributing her creative talents to promote conservation and cultural appreciation, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus