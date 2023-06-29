The Laramie City Council has been in discussions concerning a review board for the Laramie Police Department, the expansion of art out of the downtown area and the current recycling program.
Citizen review board
During a council regular meeting on June 20, a public hearing continued the topic from previous meetings about a citizen review board to work with the police department, followed by a second reading passing of 7-2 vote in favor of the review board from council. A third and final reading will be revisited July 5.
The board would act as a go-between with the department and citizens, allowing further public transparency, trust between parties and understanding law enforcement procedures.
“I look forward to this advisory board because it gives me the opportunity to share what we’re doing with the community,” Laramie Police Department Chief Brian Browne said. “I mirror some of the community members’ comments tonight about how good of a police force we have. We have an exceptional police force and I’m not afraid to share anything that we’re doing because I think that our officers are exceptional men and women who are sort of the community in an upright fashion day in and day out.”
Laramie citizen Tracey Roselund added: “I think that this board would provide residents an important voice to be able to communicate with a neutral third party between the Laramie police department, and should they have any hesitation communicating with law enforcement officers or the chief of police directly.”
Another citizen, Linda Devine, added: “I know some people don’t feel safe around police. It doesn’t mean that our law enforcement is out there actively doing something wrong. I see a review board as giving input to law enforcement to hear some of the marginalized community members that do feel unsafe.”
On the other side of the issue, citizen Richard Martin said: “With this ordinance for the police citizens review board you are granting this board the authority to review citizen complaints concerning our police department. You are also granting this board power to make recommendations for discipline and recommendations for termination of our police officers. Nowhere do you find any requirements for the board members to receive training in human resources relating to police officers.”
Citizen Edward Dloughy, added: “I’m opposed to this because the police organization is like a military force. There has to be authority from the top down, not from the bottom up. People don’t know how to run a police force, the police do. You have a police chief; You appointed him, and if you’re unhappy with him, get rid of him. But don’t take away his authority.”
Art code
A lot of public art surrounds all areas of the city, and most prominently in downtown with multiple murals at each turn.
The Laramie City Manager’s Office and Laramie Public Art Coalition are working to change the current municipal code regarding public art on private property.
During a council work session on Tuesday, Joseph Shahidi, assistant planner for the Laramie City Manager’s Office Planning Department, presented steps that can be taken going forward, including: not changing the code, adding code that would provide standards for public art on private property, creating a review committee, add an art-in-lieu fee or require public art on all new development.
“Public art is part of our mental health because I struggle with depression, like a lot of people, and when I see one of those murals, it really lights me up,” Councilmember Erin O’Doherty said. “I want to stress that art also helps our mental health.”
The council was open to the idea of creating more art around the city and changing the municipal code at an upcoming meeting.
Recycling
Almost every single family home in town has a recycling bin, per the city recycling requirements. The code also requires multi-family homes and subdivisions greater than 25 lots receive recycling bins, per request.
The city currently operates on a single-stream program, meaning all recyclable material goes into a single 96-gallon bin. The program is not sustainable for larger subdivisions and needs more workers the city does not have.
“The bins that are available do not adequately provide recycling for these multi-family units and would require a great deal of staff time and manpower that we currently do not have,” Shahidi said. “In our review of the trash code, our department has kind of come to the conclusion that this section needs to be removed.”
The council was mostly in support of the removal of the section of code but would like an alternative.
O’Doherty suggested, “I’d support getting rid of this in code, but I really would love for us to have a few drop-off places in town for things like cardboard and cans, because they are recyclable.”
Councilmember Joe Shumway suggested, “I would be in favor of giving a waiver to any city resident that wants to bring recycling to the landfill and the reason I would do that is because, anyone that’s that conscientious about recycling, they would not be bringing contamination in general.”
There is concern that if recycling is taken away, there would be an overflow of trash to the landfill that would cause multiple issues for the future.
For more information visit: www.laramiepublicart.org or www.cityoflaramie.org.