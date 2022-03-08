Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum was given the green light this week by City Council to sign a letter of support for reopening the historic Sinclair Theater after it’s been shuttered for nearly four decades.
“This letter is to express our support for the town of Sinclair’s continuing efforts to resume operation of the historic Sinclair Theatre as an updated multi-purpose entertainment facility,” the letter says. “The city of Rawlins council recognizes that the availability of a multi-purpose event venue such as the historic theatre provides a benefit not just to the town of Sinclair, but also a large benefit to Carbon County communities.
“Having such a venue, suitable for many different types of entertainment, diversifies the entertainment opportunities available within the county and will not only benefit the town of Sinclair, but also the surrounding communities within Carbon County.”
The theater was built during the same time as its namesake town in 1924-25 as a facility “to serve the employees of the oil refinery.”
“The town of Sinclair was founded by oil magnate Frank Kistler, who originally named it Parco,” according to the City Council agenda. “The name came from the acronym PARCO, which stands for Producers and Refiners Corp., the oil company that Kistler owned.
“The town’s name was changed when PARCO was bought by Sinclair Consolidated Oil Corp. in the early 1940s. Fisher and Fisher, an architectural firm based out of Denver, designed most of the original town.”
The historic venue reflected the tastes and local culture of the time, and has been preserved and kept up over the decdes.
“To promote a sense of visual unity in the new town, they incorporated a Spanish Mission style motif into most of their buildings, which can still be seen in many of the remaining structures, including the theater,” according to the agenda. “It is attached to the recreation building, post office, fire and police department buildings. Two gabled towers distinguish the front of the theater from the rest of the building. The exterior walls are finished with stucco and the roof is covered with red clay tiles.”
Jason Knopps of Casper-based Edge Engineering Group of Casper said the effort to restore the historic building began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started this project in 2018 to restore the historic theater that was constructed in 1924-25 and hasn’t been used since the early 1970s,” Knopps said.
The agenda also states that over the building’s 98 years of existence, the stucco facade had been painted over several times and “it wouldn’t be as simple to throw another layer on.”
“They have hired an event manager to run it, rent it out and manage it,” Knopps said. “We’re looking to go after $300,000 from the Wyoming Business Council to help us restore the exterior.”