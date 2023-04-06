ROCK SPRINGS – When it comes to deciding what to do with your life, local artist and business owner Andrew Kneeland knew that he had an interest in art early on.
“It feels very natural to me and kind of instinctive. It’s like I can’t help it,” Kneeland said. “It’s something that I feel that God put in me. I am just doing what He made me to do.”
Kneeland added that he had a couple of “lightbulb moments” in his life where he realized that he was meant to be an artist.
“Early on growing up, I had always loved sketching and drawing. That’s really been a big part of my life. I was around 12 years old when I took my first painting class.
“That was a lightbulb moment for me because I thought, ‘Well, this is pretty doable.’ I actually felt that my teacher gave me a lot of confidence to be bold and just go for it.”
He explained that his teacher, Bonnie Christensen, had a big impact on him.
“She’s a wonderful instructor. She actually taught classes at the Young at Heart Senior Center. It was actually kind of a weird story to how I started taking classes there,” he said.
Kneeland said that through a friend at church, he was invited to take art classes there.
“She was a senior that went to Young at Heart. She told me that I should come to her painting class and that I would love it,” he said. “At the time, I was like 12 years old and I was thinking, ‘Really?’”
However, once he started taking classes at Young at Heart, Kneeland said that he “fell in love with it.”
“That is how I got started in painting.”
Another moment when Kneeland discovered his passion for art was when he started entering competitions.
“I really felt like I consistently did well in those,” he said. “I knew that my parents were very supportive and they think that I’m doing great, but to have some art judges and critics say, ‘Yeah, you did good’ meant a lot to me.
“It gave me a lot of confident to move forward with it.”
Kneeland was able to use those talents while competing in local and national art competitions. He said that the first art competition he ever entered was at the Sweetwater County Fair.
“I got ‘best of show’ and at that time, I had only been painting for a year or two. From there, I entered into more competitions like the National Rifle Association’s youth wildlife art contest,” he said. “I don’t think I won, but I got ‘honorable mention’ so I just kept going.”
One of the big competitions Kneeland entered was the National Junior Duck Stamp.
“That is a really big nationwide competition for conservation and preserving wetlands for ducks and waterfowl,” Kneeland said. “The first year I entered that competition, I was a junior in high school. I ended up getting first place in the state.”
Artists that win at the state level, get sent to the national level.
“I got sent to the nation competition and got second place nationally. That was really exciting for me,” he said. “Then, I entered during my senior year, which was the last year that I was eligible, and I got first place at the state level and first place at the national level.
“That was like my big break. It was really exciting. They flew me out to Florida for this big event. They had a first day of sale thing with the post master general.”
After graduating from college, Kneeland said that he made the decision that he wanted to open up his own art gallery, Kneeland Fine Art.
“I did see a little bit of that gap in the market. The other thing was honestly, after I graduated college, I thought, ‘You know what, I just got my degree in business administration. I’m just going to see what happens,’’’ Kneeland explained. “It all started out in kind of this big experiment to see if I could do it.
“I wasn’t being accepted into other art galleries at the time. So, I thought that I would just go for it and see what happens.”
He not only creates and sells art; Kneeland also offers art classes for those in the community.
“I do class for kids and adults. Basically, any age, I’m able to teach.”
The kids' classes are for ages 7 – 12.
“They are in small groups, which helps. We are able to individually help students if they have specific problems. There’s a lot of advantages to having a small class size,” Kneeland said. “The kids are learning everything from the fundamentals of a color wheel to brush work to art material maintenance.
“They’re also getting into specific techniques, like learning how to learn to paint rocks, grass, trees, wild animals. We’re able to combine those into a lot of really cool pieces of art work.”
For Kneeland, being a painter has been one of the main pillars in his artistic career.
“My creative energies are always going in a lot of different directions. But painting has always been kind of a staple,” he said. “Ever since I started, it’s kind of like I can’t get away from it.”
Kneeland’s art can be seen on his business’ Facebook page, “Kneeland Fine Art” or on his website, www.kneelandfineart.com.