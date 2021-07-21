CHEYENNE – Edge Fest is back, with its biggest budget yet.
Organizers, sponsors and friends of the music festival convened Tuesday night at The Lincoln for an invitation-only announcement party, during which it was announced that pop/rock singer LP will headline the event on Aug. 28 at Civic Commons Park.
“Our last two artists, Bishop Briggs and K.Flay, had 20 million views on YouTube, and that was big for us,” said organizer Dave Teubner, a founder and owner of Warehouse Twenty One. “But to put it in perspective … this year’s is an international superstar. Across all streaming platforms, we’re talking about a billion-plus views.”
LP, born Laura Pergolizzi, has released five albums and three EPs, as well as written songs for everyone from Cher to the Backstreet Boys. Her opener at Edge Fest will be Tai Verdes of TikTok fame (best known for his song “Stuck in the Middle”), as well as several local acts that have yet to be announced.
“She’s been a favorite of us as a committee, and me personally,” said Teubner. “We love her gritty, edgy nature, and just huge vocals. That’s something that we try to chase.”
LP is performing at Chicago music festival Lollapalooza shortly before Edge Fest, then she’ll embark on an international tour (including a sold-out show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom) shortly after her Cheyenne gig. Teubner hopes bringing this caliber of artist will attract not only Wyomingites from across the region, but music fans from all around the Front Range and beyond.
Especially with Visit Cheyenne as a partner, he’s optimistic that the planning committee can make Edge Fest a tourist attraction that will help stimulate Cheyenne’s economy.
“We’ve always hoped that overnight stays would start to become a thing, that people come up from different places for this,” Teubner said. “In the past … we’ve had people traveling from out of the region and from all over the country because it’s free. And so we’ve kind of made it a destination.”
After a pandemic-induced hiatus last summer, Teubner is particularly excited to be working with artists again and giving them the opportunity to perform on this unique sunken stage at Civic Commons Park. The venue is simultaneously intimate, while still allowing for 5,000 guests, he added, and the amphitheater feel will make eventgoers feel a unique connection to the artists.
As for supporting act Verdes, Teubner is happy the committee was able to get a performer who will attract a younger crowd.
“Everyone that we talked to between the ages of 14 and 25 knows who he is from TikTok,” he said. “We really loved the fact that during COVID, he was working at a Verizon store and just literally always wanted to be a musician and put out his work. And that just happened to have exploded during that closed-down period of time.”