Kandi Pendleton, executive director for the Sweetwater Events Complex, talks about the Airstream 2023 International Rally to attendees at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11. The inaugural Vintage Airstream RV Parade and Community Open House will kick the event off in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS — Even though summer hasn’t even begun yet, the staff at Sweetwater County Event Complex has been very busy, making several preparations for the public.
The Sweetwater County Events Complex’s new outdoor pavilion, which was entirely donated by the Spicer Family Foundation, is almost complete, according to Kandi Pendleton, executive director for the events complex.
Pendleton described the new addition as “beautiful” and “huge” during the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, May 11.
She noted that the Spicer Pavillion can fit about 400 people inside if one wants to host a wedding reception, a picnic, family reunion or concert. It will be available to rent by July 1.
“It’s a great space and the Spicer family deserves a lot of recognition,” said Pendleton.
The Airstream Rally will take place in June, with about 2,700 people filling up the complex, from June 21- 23.
On Saturday, June 24, about 64 vintage airstreams will be on-site in downtown Rock Springs, as well as food trucks and music from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pendleton described the event as a “fun, free community celebration.”
After the event, the airstreams will go to the events center to kick off the rally in “parade fashion.”
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo takes place July 28 and 29. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the pre-show starts at 7 p.m. The PRCA Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo parade will take place on Saturday, July 29, in downtown Rock Springs.
Regarding Wyoming’s Big Show, Pendleton mentioned that since their focus is on children 12 and under, she and the staff at the events complex wanted to offer an opportunity for them to attend Kid’s Day at no charge.
“Every student in Sweetwater County of this age should have gotten a card at their schools to get a free ticket to enjoy the fair,” she revealed. “We’re putting a big emphasis on Kid’s Day this year and trying to get everybody to come out and enjoy it.”
She added that the petting zoo will be returning this year.
Max, a 9-foot robot, will be onsite to entertain families, too.
A schedule of events on Kid’s Day can be found on their website.
Performers for the after-dark concert series are as follows:
- Tuesday, Aug. 1, Elvie Shane
- Wednesday, Aug. 2, Pop Evil
- Thursday, Aug. 3, Firehouse and Saving Abel
- Friday, Aug. 4, Russell Dickerson
- Saturday, Aug. 5, Randy Houser
Tris Munsick and the Innocents, from Sheridan, will be performing in the Pepsi tent after the concerts, August 3-5.