Jeffrey’s Bistro closes after business hours July 30 to complete a month of renovations to improve the space. Owners hope to maintain some traditions at the local eatery, like hand-making all food items, even after they change up the menu and look of the restaurant.
During its month-long closure in August, Jeffrey’s will receive equipment upgrades along with changes in its design. While it will focus on takeout rather than full-service dining, customers are welcome to use seating and enjoy their meal in the restaurant.
Following remodel, Jeffrey's Bistro will switch from offering entrees to deli-style meals for customers. This switch is expected to reduce working hours for staff and improve overall operations as owners face the aftermath of COVID-19.
After a year of staffing challenges, Jeffrey’s Bistro announced its pending closure last week on Facebook and through a note on the restaurant’s door. Fortunate for the restaurant’s faithful customers, owners say it’s not the end for the bistro.
With the elimination of entrée dining options and a heavier reliance on takeout, co-owner Travis Collins described the move as more of a restructuring than a full closure. For the month of August, Jeffrey’s will be closed and it undergoes a remodel, along with changing the name and menu.
“We decided to restructure and take Jeffrey’s into the future,” Co-owner Chrissy Mathews said. “We’re going to get rid of the entrées, that’s kind of part of what makes it a lot harder in the kitchen.”
Macaroni and cheese, soups, salads and sandwiches will take over the menu, reducing the kitchen’s need for highly trained cooks. It also ease the workload put on the bistro’s three owners, Collins, Mathews and the restaurant’s namesake Jeff Stoller.
They expect the new restaurant to open in September.
“We were all putting in about 90 hours each a week, and as much as we love this (place), we had to change for our mental health. We were starting to burn out,” Mathews said.
While the closure won’t be rest time for the owners, it will give them a buffer to avoid another workplace crisis. In June alone, two ovens went out. Jeffrey’s Bistro also has experienced electrical fires and a variety of equipment failures leading to daylong closures.
By taking the much-needed time to revamp the space, Mathews and Collins expect to reduce their hours to about 60 a week, a busy but more reasonable schedule than what they’re doing now. With fewer hours, the door is opening for Stoller to retire, having owned and worked in the restaurant since its opening in the 1980s.
In addition to reducing workload and addressing safety issues in the kitchen, the remodel is a chance to modernize the space and adjust to the evolving needs of customers.
“The remodel is really big for us. Everything in here was built by the original owners in 1983 when they opened the building, so we definitely want to refresh,” Mathews said. “It’s a happy move forward.
“The only constant is change, and we’re ready for one.”
The restaurant at 123 E. Ivinson Ave. will focus more on takeout, providing counter service rather than the full-service dining experience customers are used to. The decision came mostly out of the COVID-19 pandemic, where Collins said takeout orders increased exponentially.
“Before COVID, we maybe did one takeout or two takeout (orders) a day at this restaurant,” Collins said. “Now, it’s almost 50% of our business.”
Despite the switch, the owners don’t intend to stop making gourmet, fully homemade food. They are trying house-made Reubens with fresh bread, corned beef and hand-pickled sauerkraut. Since the items are simpler than some of their entrées, it makes it much easier to train new cooks and add skill to the local restaurant workforce.
Jeffrey’s Bistro closes at the end of the working day July 30 and returns with a new name and menu in September.