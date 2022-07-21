After a year of staffing challenges, Jeffrey’s Bistro announced its pending closure last week on Facebook and through a note on the restaurant’s door. Fortunate for the restaurant’s faithful customers, owners say it’s not the end for the bistro.

With the elimination of entrée dining options and a heavier reliance on takeout, co-owner Travis Collins described the move as more of a restructuring than a full closure. For the month of August, Jeffrey’s will be closed and it undergoes a remodel, along with changing the name and menu.

Jeffrey's Bistro

During its month-long closure in August, Jeffrey’s will receive equipment upgrades along with changes in its design. While it will focus on takeout rather than full-service dining, customers are welcome to use seating and enjoy their meal in the restaurant.
Jeffrey's Bistro, before remodel

Following remodel, Jeffrey's Bistro will switch from offering entrees to deli-style meals for customers. This switch is expected to reduce working hours for staff and improve overall operations as owners face the aftermath of COVID-19. 
Jeffrey's Bistro, front door

Jeffrey’s Bistro closes after business hours July 30 to complete a month of renovations to improve the space. Owners hope to maintain some traditions at the local eatery, like hand-making all food items, even after they change up the menu and look of the restaurant.

