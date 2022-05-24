Trent Weitzel has been featured in his hometown newspaper before, and even on television once.
The chicken wings and sauces he makes for his food truck business, Weitzel’s Wings (aka Double Dub’s), have earned accolades at national competitions and fulfill local prophecies of good eating throughout Southeastern Wyoming.
Being featured on the Food Network series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” could seem a logical next step for the business in its flight toward culinary fame. For Weitzel himself, Friday's premiere of an episode featuring his mobile wing empire means crossing something off the list of experiences he’d only dreamed of before.
“I’d always wanted to have ‘Double D’ on ‘Triple D,’” Weitzel said in the days leading up to the episode.
Double Dub’s is the last of six Laramie restaurants featured on the series recently, which follows Food Network star Guy Fieri across the country in search of the best, and at times most eclectic, places to grab some grub.
Over the past couple of months, local restaurants J’s Prairie Rose, Sweet Melissa Café, Born in a Barn, Crowbar & Grill and The Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery all have been featured on the show.
Weitzel's Wings is part of an episode titled “Chicken, Steak and Cake." Fieri sampled a few of the “real deal” menu items, including the Spicy Bleu 17, WWII and Hot BBQ MRE. The show recanted Weitzel’s friendship with Josh Allen, a University of Wyoming alum who has evolved into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks with the Buffalo Bills.
The Weitzel’s fan base celebrated the airing Friday with gatherings at the Laramie Railroad Depot and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company in Cheyenne.
“They definitely deserve it,” said local wing fan Shelby Nivitanont. “I just never think of Laramie as being on national television.”
For many who gathered at the watch parties, the moment was one that was well-earned for the business.
“I’ve always watched ‘Triple D’. My son as a baby would recognize the song,” said Kelly Rodriguez, Weitzel’s sister-in-law. “It's great to see this for him.”
Fieri agreed, describing Double Dub's as "winner wings in Wyoming," and that the wings are "scoring with a quarterback's favorite that's sending out a full-on blitz."
Shoulder-to-shoulder with Weitzel in the cozy kitchen of his truck, Fieri was impressed with Weitzel's level of detail and creativity.
The first dish they made and tasted was Allen's favorite, the Spicy Bleu 17.
"Delicious," the host said. "Wings are nice and crispy, juicy, not dried out. ... It's at another level of a creamy sauce. Josh, I agree with you man, the real deal."
The MRE, aka meal ready to eat, is a huge platter Weitzel descried as "basically everything that Double Dub's has to offer. Blue cheese, fries and tots, shrapnel — which is our popcorn chicken — wings on top."
There's so much food, Fieri suggested Weitzel "change the name from MRE to MRD, 'me ready to die.'"
While the final product looked easy going on air, preparing to be on the show was stressful, Weitzel said.
He first had to distinguish whether or not the messages he received from Food Network and Fieri's show were even real, then undergo a process of submitting recipes and photos of his food truck in a short two week period.
“It was like a job interview,” Weitzel said.
Weitzel had a strong community base for his cooking even before he began his food truck fleet in 2013. Having spent years as a diving coach at Laramie High School, he was accustomed to preparing food for large groups. As he shared his wings at team dinners and backyard barbeques, the recipes started to gain a reputation.
“The wings are amazing. It basically comes down to how much heat you can take,” said Chris Chamberlain, who’s known Weitzel for over 10 years. “Great guy, great food.”
Now, fans can spot Weitzel’s Wings trucks not just in Laramie, but throughout Southeastern Wyoming.
“Things change with expansion,” Weitzel said. “I (still) love coming up with new sauces and seeing people’s reactions to the wings.”
He shared that overall it was a positive experience where he got to get to know members of the “Triple D” crew and strengthen his collaboration with the other local business in Laramie.
“Because of the quality of food in the city of Laramie, everyone had a viable chance to be on,” Weitzel said.