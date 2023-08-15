Local recording label marks 10 years in Rock Springs and 50 years of hip hop

ROCK SPRINGS — A local, independent recording label is encouraging the community to gather for a block party for their official 10-year anniversary celebration and 50 years of hip hop and rap music.
Subrok Records is hosting the 2023 Subrok Block Party at Bunning Park on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. — 9 p.m. There is no admission to attend the event.
The lineup features a mix of artists from Utah, Colorado, Cheyenne and Sweetwater County, including Gentry Fox, T00m3r, Burnell Washington, Greybeard Denver, Just Emcee, Savage Fredrick, VoidSquad, Compass, Winct, plus special guests and more.
Gentry, CEO/Founder of Subrok and local hip-hop artist, is preparing the event with Stephen “T00m3r” Caron, who is a Rocky Mountain hip-hop artist and record producer.
“For me, hip-hop has been there my entire life,” Fox expressed. “It has given a voice to so many people who didn’t have one. It comes from a place of doing-it-yourself, during a time when record industries carried a monopoly of who gets heard and who doesn’t. I’m very blessed to be a part of it.”
Caron mentioned that even with streaming platforms and social media, there’s potential in a lot of people being discovered and for them to find communities where they can be supported.
“Luckily, we have had a lot of support from people in our town but we’re still making it all grow here,” he explained. “I feel like hip-hop is still very young in Wyoming in the last 50 years. We’ve seen a lot of cities conquering hip-hop like Colorado — it’s huge in Denver. I feel like we’re right up there with them in Salt Lake City.”
Fox agrees.
“We’re in our own little bubble, but I think this could be the very first event where all three cities are playing in one show. Bringing this music to our hometown is very much needed.”
Caron noted that hip-hop being around for 50 years is “just amazing.”
“It shows a culture that has started at the ground up by independent people, just doing their thing, for the love of music,” he noted. “They started out with minimal resources and then it grew and evolved into beat machines, different programs, upgraded mics, and people have studios in their own homes for really cheap.”
He added, “Wyoming is still in the infant stages of the game, and hip-hop has been around for so long, but it feels like this region to the Rockies is finally getting their voices heard.”
Fox and Caron welcomed a new addition, Cani the God, to their label roster in 2021. The 23-year-old Rock Springs native is also known as Will Stephens.
According to Fox, Stephens is young, but “has an old soul with a signature sound and technique that is wise beyond his years.”
“After all the mentors I’ve had in my life such as Burnell Washington in Salt Lake City and many others, I am finally someone’s mentor,” said Fox. “It’s been an awesome journey.”
Regarding hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, many believe that it began with DJ Kool Herc on Aug. 11, 1973, in a rec room of an apartment building in the Bronx. Hip-hop fans shared the story of how he first mixed two copies of the same album into one freestyle breakbeat; This was supposedly, hip-hop’s “Ah-ha!” moment.
By the 1980s, recordings from many New York artists like Run-DMC, LL Cool J, the Beastie Boys boosted hip-hop’s popularity and it became a universal language.
In the 1990s, it popped up everywhere in the United States and had gone mainstream with the work of Biggie Smalls, Puffy, Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Bad Boy and Death Row. Since then, it has found its role in modern music.
“It’s for the kids,” Caron said, referring to Subrok Records Block Party. “We want to give something incredible and memorable for the kids.
“It’s an event that’s put together by the people for the people.”
