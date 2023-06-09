He might have been a generational voice of sports broadcasting, but Curt Gowdy never forgot where he came from.
Gowdy’s voice lies in the background of numerable iconic moments in professional sports — like Joe Namath and the New York Jets’ win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, the “Immaculate Reception” in 1972, and the Oakland Raiders’ last-second miracle catch to defeat the Miami Dolphins in a 1974 playoff game.
He’s even better remembered as an iconic voice of Major League Baseball, particularly as the commentator for the Boston Red Sox. He called nine Super Bowls, 13 World Series, eight Olympic Games and 24 NCAA Final Four games, but it never would have started if he hadn’t been asked to call a six-man high school football game in Cheyenne in 1943.
His daughter, Cheryl Gowdy, recalled the story fondly Wednesday morning.
“The owner of the radio station called up my father and said, ‘I have no one to announce the high school six-man football game tonight,” Gowdy said. “Daddy goes, ‘Well, I don’t know anything about being a sportscaster.’
“He goes, ‘Kurt, you’re around, you’ve got a great voice, and you’re the only guy in town, so you’ve got to do it.’ So, my grandmother made him a big Thermos of hot soup, and they went out to the field, and he got on a soapbox with one mic. He stood up, but there were no numbers on any of their shirts and no field lights, so Daddy made it all up right there. Everybody was so blown away that the next guy offered him a full-time job. He said, ‘You were a natural.’”
The story goes to show the love Gowdy had for the people of Cheyenne, and the roots that he maintained, even when his voice was projected out to radios and televisions across the United States. That love for his home state and the great outdoors — fishing, in particular — is why Curt Gowdy State Park bears his name.
“I was there the day the park was dedicated,” Cheryl Gowdy said. “I spent many picnics and fishing time with him in that park. The park was really a part of his life. He loved this park, and he loved Wyoming more than anything in the world. At all the Hall of Fame [ceremonies], he said, ‘The greatest honor I ever got was the land being named after me — the land, and my friends who gave it to me.’”
The state park has seen several renovations in recent years, with the addition of a new visitors center and entrance gate. This weekend, the park is getting another structure, one that is particularly important to Cheryl Gowdy — the Curt Gowdy Little House on the Park.
After five years of development, the house is set to open to the public on Sunday. Located beside the visitors center, the house is a first of its kind.
Specifically geared toward kids up to age 12, the space is expected to offer different activities and classes that children can participate in. Gowdy mentions the possibility for ranger-led outdoor activities, storytelling hours, educational curriculum, animal days, music and even visits from youth therapists.
A place for children to get outdoors — that’s her father’s influence — but Cheryl Gowdy needed to introduce her own aspect to the project that she believes is particularly poignant today.
“I love being kind to people. I love it,” she said. “I was a professional ballerina for a couple of years. When I was on stage and dancing, I just felt that I could reach so many hearts, and I love caring and loving people.
“My dad was just like that. He was unbelievably humble, kind, sincere and genuine.”
Her goal is to instill kindness among youth through a Little House built for kids to gather and foster a community of love and respect.
“Somewhere in my soul, I heard, ‘Little House on the Park.’ Kindness for children, kindness and love for children. I just knew instantly that’s what I was supposed to do. I believe that was my dad. I really do believe that.’
Cheryl Gowdy didn’t do it alone. The project required help from many local leaders, including engineers and contractors that were forced to lie in wait while inflation left materials too expensive to order during the pandemic.
The team never lost sight of the goal, and people like Darin Westby, who was director of State Parks and Cultural Resources at the time, saw the project through to the end.
“It’s a great feeling to get it up and operational,” Westby said. “I think the big thing is not necessarily just the building itself, but the programming is near and dear to Cheryl and the Gowdy family. It’s to really start effectuating positive change, education to people how to be better humans and how to treat people well.”
Five years went into building one Little House, but if things go as planned, the impact it can make on the children of southeast Wyoming will span well into the future. The next era of Curt Gowdy’s Wyoming legacy begins Sunday with a free event running from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.