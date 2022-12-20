SARATOGA – Trisha Kauffman, owner of Studio T Art Gallery in Saratoga, has been drawn to art since her childhood years.
“I got interested in art during my high school years,” Kauffman said. “I started drawing & painting while attending high school in San Antonio, Texas.”
After high school, Kauffman received an associate degree in Art San Antonio Junior College. During her time there, she studied color, design, sculpture & life drawing.
In 1994, Kauffman made her way to Colorado, where she was able to begin her exploration of the art of stained glass; something that Kauffman has been developing her talents and techniques since that time.
“I really enjoy working in glass because it’s a medium that constantly changes as the light reflects off of each piece,” Kauffman stated on her website, www.studiotartgallery.net. “It never looks the same, so it’s an adventure to view the luminescence during different times of the day!”
Kauffman opened up Studio T Art Gallery in 2015.
Studio T Art Gallery displays art from several different artists; some are local, with others living in Colorado.
“We have four different jewelry artists, six photographers, a wood sculptor and two glass artists including myself,” Kauffman said. “We have two potters, three painters, one resin artists and one metal artist.”
Jeweler Carol States has been supplying beaded jewelry for customers of Studio T Art Gallery.
Also, Marcy Knotwell, a resin artist, has resin charcuterie boards for sale in the art gallery.
For Kauffman, fused glass/slumped glass as well as kiln glass has become a recent passion of hers.
Additionally, creating dichroic glass bowls and dichroic jewelry has “become an exciting way to fulfill her love of the medium while developing her own unique style.”
Kauffman works in her studio where she began her part-time business, “A Pane in the Glass.” Her work is displayed in shops & galleries in Estes Park, Fort Collins, Stapleton, Colorado and Saratoga, Wyoming.
Kauffman said that her hours of operation are seasonal. She is open from April till the end of December.
“I feel very close to all my artists & value their work tremendously. It is an honor to sell their creative pieces, they are like family to me,” she said. “I love supporting local & the small-town Saratoga community. It’s a very close-knit community & everyone encourages each other.
“It is a privilege to have my own art gallery, as I have such a strong passion for several different types of artwork. To show your creativity with others is like sharing a part of your soul.”