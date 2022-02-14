ROCK SPRINGS — New Studio Photography and Framing has a rich history in the Rock Springs community and co-owner RJ Pieper hopes to continue that legacy.
Located on 420 S. Main St. in downtown Rock Springs, New Studio has become an integral part of the business community after being open for over 100 years.
New Studio was originally opened in 1919 by Charles August and Frank Nakako. The business then continued to operate under the ownership of Mike August from 1945-1976.
Following Mike August’s ownership of the business, New Studio was purchased by Bud Tebedo in 1976. Ownership was then turned over to Diane Butler in 1994.
Pieper co-owns the business alongside his wife, Angela Thatcher.
“We took over the business in 2019 from the previous owner, Diane Butler,” Pieper said. “We also have a part-time employee, Jennie Rivera, who helps out a lot with the day-to-day operation.”
Being born and raised in Rock Springs, Pieper said that he has seen the community grow and change over the years.
“New Studio has such a long history as a part of the Rock Springs community,” Pieper said. “Actually, some of the historical photos owned by New Studio are now in the Sweetwater County Historical Museum as of 2015.”
Pieper said that the collection of photographs are accompanied by a set of the original negatives.
When it comes to his experience with photography, Pieper said being a member of the Wyoming Professional Photographer’s Association and also being a Certified Professional Photographer has helped tremendously.
Pieper also said that local photographer Paul Ng has been a big inspiration when it comes to learning and growing as a photographer.
“Photography has changed so much over the years. As a business, we have also changed to keep up with where photography is going,” Pieper said.
Along with custom framing, New Studio offers many different types of photography such as commercial, family and sports photos.
Pieper said that he has photographed many milestones in a person’s life such as a senior portrait and family photos.
Through his time as a photographer, Pieper said that he has learned the importance of capturing family portraits and not putting it off for too long.
“I’ve seen a lot of families hold off on getting pictures done and they end up regretting it because sometimes there is a family member that ends up passing before they get the photos taken,” Pieper said. “Sometimes they’ll have a picture of the family member that’s passed to hold up in the family portrait so they can still be a part of it.
“I would urge families to not put off getting those family photos taken.”
Recently, New Studio photographed the Rock Springs Junior Jazz League.
“I really enjoy shooting for the local sports teams,” Pieper said. “I have also taken photos for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association.”
Along with photographing local sports teams, Pieper also shoots for local businesses that want aerial photos of their building. According to Pieper, obtaining a commercial drone pilot’s license made it possible to offer this unique service.
Those interested in having photographs taken by New Studio Photography and Framing or need something framed can inquire about it by calling 307-362-3943.
New Studio Photography and Framing is open on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.