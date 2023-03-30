Skin City Ink and Steel is Rocket Miner's featured merchant. According to Rich Ackerman, owner of Skin City Ink and Steel (left), he has had a good client-tattooist relationship with Rock Springs resident Amanda Clawson (right) for a few years. Clawson said she was getting a beach scene tattooed because it's her "place of serenity." She added that watching a sunset is an inspiring, happy ending to a good day.
Rich and Betty Ackerman are owners of Skin City Ink and Steel in downtown Rock Springs. The tattooists have been helping others express themselves with unique body art since 2011.
Local tattooist Cheyenne Bennett puts new ink on Rock Springs resident Dillon Kettering at Skin City Ink and Steel in downtown Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS — Getting a tattoo may be a part of someone’s culture. It might symbolize an accomplishment in one’s life, a special occasion or even a tragedy.
With many patterns to choose from, the professionals at Skin City Ink and Steel have been helping others express themselves since 2011.
According to owner Rich Ackerman, someone inspired him to become a tattooist after complimenting him on his artwork.
Even though he initially doubted his skills as a tattooist, he eventually learned that confidence plays a big role in this artistic industry.
“I was gun-shy at first because I was afraid I’d mess up someone’s appearance,” Ackerman admitted. “Sometimes, it can be terrifying, but I can’t show that weakness.”
The most Ackerman has been asked to do has been “fairly simple.”
“Sometimes, though, they can go beyond my abilities, but it helps me grow as an artist,” he said.
For as long as he can remember, Ackerman has always wanted to build things and transcend them into art.
“There is an art to everything,” he pointed out. “I’ll ask myself, ‘Is this going to be pleasing?’”
Ackerman finds that the most difficult designs are portraits of loved ones, especially those who have passed away.
“If you misrepresent their image, that’s not good.”
He added, “For me, when they ask me to help them represent a feeling or to celebrate an event, it’s about changing their lives and helping them; I’m doing just that and it’s a great feeling.”
Ackerman said that a tattoo can be about a birth, a new puppy or finding closure.
“Sometimes, a lot of people go on with their lives, feeling incomplete. Sometimes, they end up finding it here,” said Ackerman.
Often, customers come into the shop to share their feelings, Ackerman revealed.
He chuckled as he said, “Sometimes our rates are cheaper than a therapist.”
Ackerman mentioned that “a lot of their tattoos are part of who they are.”
“People are known from their artwork.”
Undoubtedly, this is a family business. Ackerman’s wife Betty and their daughter Kira are part of the tattoo crew, as well.
According to a June 3, 2022 article published by Ink Different Tatoo School, 40% of U.S. citizens under 35 years old have at least one tattoo. It also states that 72% of tattooed adults have tattoos that are hidden by their clothing, 30% of U.S. college graduates have tattoos, 15% of men and 13% of women in the U.S. have tattoos. Including military veterans, 36% of the U.S. Armed Forces have tattoos.
“It’s never too late to get a tattoo. It’s not for everyone, but that’s ok,” Ackerman said. “When you do plan to get a tattoo, drink lots of water, eat something and have an opened mind.”
