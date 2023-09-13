The Creativity Center prepares for a new exhibit (copy for WFF story)
Cheyenne Creativity Center Operations and Public Art Coordinator Desiree Brothe, left, and Emerging Artist Coordinator Tatiana Thompson review submitted artworks in preparation for an exhibit in March. Brothe recently spoke to teens through Wyoming Families First’s COLOR the Future project.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The award of a competitive $67,000 federal grant has kickstarted a new arts-based rehabilitation program for youth at a Cheyenne residential treatment center.

Wyoming Families First, a local nonprofit that works with behavioral health programs for youth, was one of three grantees (out of over 100 applicants) to be awarded the grant by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. A total of $200,000 was awarded by the OJJDP to three applicants to “support high-quality arts programs for justice-involved youth.”

