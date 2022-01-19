CHEYENNE – Phoenix Books & Music has rebranded as Downtown Vinyl.
In a mostly cosmetic renovation, owner Don McKee leaned into what Phoenix Books & Music already was to many in the community – a hub for local record collectors and music lovers.
McKee has been the sole owner and operator of what is now Downtown Vinyl for the past 16 years. The idea to rebrand has sat in his mind for the past two years, but the final push to close up for two weeks and renovate the store happened in response to his customers’ overwhelming support for vinyl records.
“It’s sad to get rid of books, and I know I’m disappointing old customers, but as a business decision, you have to go with the growth,” McKee said.
Records were maybe 2% of his business when he first took ownership of the store. At the time that McKee closed his doors to begin remodeling on Jan. 1, records were at least 80% of his business.
But the growth isn’t limited to just Downtown Vinyl. Vinyl records have made a steady resurgence in the past five years, so much so that major labels are once again printing famous albums for rerelease. Current artists are also beginning to sell their music in vinyl format simultaneous to the digital launch of an album.
In its year-end report, MRC Data, a provider of music sales data, found that vinyl record sales surpassed CD sales by about a million copies for the first time since its inception in 1991. They also reported that vinyl record sales increased by a total of 50.4% last year, which also surpassed digital album sales.
The slow growth of McKee’s shop follows a similar trajectory. When he first took ownership of Phoenix Books & Music, it was mostly a bookstore. There was once a mix of towering bookshelves front and center, with paperbacks filling the built-in bookshelves that now hold CDs and 45 rpm records.
Though McKee loves to read and collect books, his background is in music. It was only natural that year by year, the section of books shrank amid the growth of his record business.
“I’ve been a music collector since I was 8 years old,” McKee said. “I still have some of those records I got when I was 8 years old, so I’ve always been a music fan. After college, rather than backpack across Europe and screw around, I worked at a record store.”
Until 1983, McKee worked in stores across the region. For several years, he was a buyer for a major Los Angeles-based record store chain. He has maintained many of the solid connections he made while working in the record selling business, and by doing so, was able to stock up on valuable used records in preparation for the rebranding.
It’s the reason why his collection is so extensive and rare, and why he operates at a low cost. His experience prepared him to capitalize on the resurgence of vinyl records.
“I bought the store in 2005, when vinyl was hardly anything, but I’m just riding the wave now,” McKee said. “It was very fortuitous that music came back in this format, which is something I used to deal in.”
He has kept some books in stock, mainly music biographies and other topics related to music, though he is keeping a section of classic literature with some of his favorites, like Hemingway and Steinbeck. These shelves are now even farther in the back, allowing for approximately 800 more records to be displayed, with more space in the aisles.
The shop windows have also been renovated with shelves of classic vinyl records, fit with a retro record player and lamp to replicate an old-school living room setup. Inside, the renovations are minimal, but a collage of band posters was added to the high ceiling to accentuate the new image.
Despite the changes, the store is receiving the same amount of support from the local record collecting community as before. At Monday’s reopening, McKee saw many longtime customers return to see the new store, sometimes with records to sell, but many just wanted to catch up.
Interacting with customers both new and old is heart of Downtown Vinyl.
“I cannot wait to get here every day, and it’s been 16 years,” McKee said. “I always tell people that if you’re as happy in your job as I am in this one, then you’re doing well. I have no plans to retire.”